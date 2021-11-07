All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Remembering Bipin Chandra Pal On His 163rd Birth Anniversary

Image Credit: Wikipedia

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Remembering Bipin Chandra Pal On His 163rd Birth Anniversary

Vanshika Gupta

Writer: Vanshika Gupta

Vanshika Gupta

Vanshika Gupta

Remote Intern

I am a media student from Indraprastha College For Women, University of Delhi. My areas of writing and research include gender, politics, art, literature and mental health. I am also interested in research and innovation in the field of media and I am currently working on two short documentary films.

See article by Vanshika Gupta

India,  7 Nov 2021 1:41 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Vanshika Gupta

Vanshika Gupta

Vanshika Gupta

Remote Intern

I am a media student from Indraprastha College For Women, University of Delhi. My areas of writing and research include gender, politics, art, literature and mental health. I am also interested in research and innovation in the field of media and I am currently working on two short documentary films.

See article by Vanshika Gupta

He was one of the strongest critics of Mahatma Gandhi's pacifist ways and openly disagreed with the non-cooperation movement believing that it didn't address the question of self-government.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Bipin Chandra Pal was born on November 7, 1858, at Poil village in the Sylhet district of present-day Bangladesh. He is widely known as the part of the famous trio of Lal-Bal-Pal comprising Lala Lajpat Rai and Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

(From Left) Bipin Chandra Pal with Lala Lajpat Rai and Bal Gangadhar Tilak

He was a journalist by profession and served as the founder-editor of Paridarshak. He gave lectures and wrote in various publications in English and Bengali to raise awareness about the nationalist movement. The 'Bengal Tiger' was considered as one of the most independent and outspoken thinkers. He was one of the strongest critics of Mahatma Gandhi's pacifist ways and openly disagreed with the non-cooperation movement believing that it didn't address the question of self-government. In his presidential speech, he expressed that Gandhi's ideas were based on 'magic' rather than 'logic'.

On the Partition of Bengal

The division of the people along communal lines deeply shook Bipin Chandra Pal. In response to the Partition of Bengal in 1905, the Swadeshi Movement was born. The movement called for an unprecedented boycott of British goods and became one of the strongest resistance movements against the British colonial government.

"Ever since the establishment of British rule in India, we had been governed practically by one and the same laws, ruled by the same administration; and our political life has all these years, been controlled by one single policy. Suddenly, however, the Province united in language, united in past historic associations, united in civilisations and culture, united in common law and administration, this Province was proposed to be cut into two, which gave offence to us. It pained us. We cried we prayed, we petitioned, we protested, but all to no purpose…."

On National Education

Bipin Chandra Pal was a strong advocate of education on nationalistic lines. In one of his lectures on national education, he said:

"Unless you accept this ideal of National education and not only accept it intellectually but unless you make a strong realisation, the rich to lay Out their money, those who have not money to place their boys and their youths for tuition in these schools and the general public to offer the best that they can towards the furtherance of this object, unless you do it the time has come when all this new spirit will fail to attain its purpose because of the repressive measures that are being introduced in the Educational Department of India by that Government...Why, Sir, why should politics be tabooed from our University and our schools. Do they do it in England ?"

He set an example in his personal life as well. After his first wife passed away, he married a widow and joined Brahmo Samaj. He condemned the caste system and was a promoter of gender equality. The revolutionary leader retired from politics in 1920 but continued to express his views on national questions till his last day.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Village On Chinese Border To Be Showcased On Celluloid


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Vanshika Gupta
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Vanshika Gupta
Bipin Chandra Pal 
Indian Independence Movement 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X