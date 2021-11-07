Arunachal Pradesh Village On Chinese Border To Be Showcased On Celluloid

As part of the year-long and nationwide celebrations of the 75th year of Indian independence "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", Arunachal Pradesh is all set to will showcase a village on the India- China border to the world through a documentary.

The State's Department of Information, Public Relations and Printing has sent a 12-member team to Kaho, which is about 580 km east of Itanagar and situated in Anjaw district for filming a documentary on the village and its people, reported The Hindu. It is the first village from the China border in Anjaw district.

Significance Of Meyor Community

"Kaho is the first village from the China border. We plan to make a documentary on Kaho and its people who belong to the Meyor community. Very few people know about this village and its significance," said Dasher Teshi, the department's director.

Eleven districts in the state share their border with China and each has a village on the international border. It has a population of only 65 residents and a literacy rate of 64.15 per cent, according to the 2011 Census.

A month ago, a similar publicity event was organised at Dipa village in Lower Siang district. Several residents of Dipa had taken part in the freedom movement and the national flag was first hoisted at the village on August 15, 1947.

China has built a large village in a disputed area in Arunachal Pradesh and has been taking incremental action to press its claims on the Line of Actual Control, a report by the Pentagon to the US Congress said, reported Economic Times.

The annual report on the Chinese military said that dialogue between India and China to resolve the border crisis has made limited progress, and blamed the People's Liberation Army for the series of confrontations that started in May 2020, resulting in the clash at Galwan where 21 Indian soldiers, and an undisclosed number from China, lost their lives.

Also Read: Shell Foundation Launches Campaign To Encourage Women Learn Driving Skills, Boost Mobility











