All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Alluri Sitarama Raju: Remembering The Freedom Fighter Who Started The Rampa Rebellion Against Britishers

Image Credit- Twitter/ Narendra Modi

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Alluri Sitarama Raju: Remembering The Freedom Fighter Who Started The Rampa Rebellion Against Britishers

Simran Jeet

Writer: Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Remote Intern

She is a a dedicated and an optimistic person who believes in learning from experience.

See article by Simran Jeet

Andhra Pradesh,  5 July 2022 12:10 PM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-05T18:13:17+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

PM Modi on Monday unveiled a 30-foot bronze statue of the legendary freedom fighter in Andhra Pradesh in honour of his 125th birth anniversary, commemorating 100 years of the Rampa Rebellion.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In honour of Alluri Sitaram Raju's 125th birth anniversary and 100th year of the Rampa rebellion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 30-foot-tall bronze statue of the freedom fighter on Monday, July 4.

The 15-tonne statue costing over three crores, was placed in the Municipal Park at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, as a part of celebrations of India's 75 years of independence.

In his speech, Modi spoke in Telugu after the statue was unveiled and said that the Alluri is an inspiration to the entire nation. He added that sacrifices made by Alluri from his birth to death immortalised him in the history of India's independence.

Popularly Known As Hero Of Forest

Alluri Sitaram Raju was born on July 4 1857, in Mogallu village of Palakoderu Mandal in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. He started the Rampa rebellion and was popularly known as "Manyam Veerudu" or Hero of the Forest.

The freedom fighter was only eight years old when his father passed away. Following his father's death, his education got disrupted, and he began touring western, northwestern, northern and northeastern India during his teens. During his pilgrimages, he saw the socio-economic plight in various parts of the country, particularly the tribal areas and was deeply moved by it.

While these voyages, Alluri met revolutionaries in Chittagong and decided to gradually build a movement against the British by organising the local Adivasis along the Godavari coast. Hence, the Rampa Rebellion or Manya uprising was born, which rattled the British forces. He spearheaded many attacks against the Britishers using traditional weapons like bows and arrows. However, these weapons were obsolete when compared to heavily armed British forces.

The famed attack on Chintapalli police station on August 22, 1922, showcased the sheer bravery of the freedom fighter, which left the British stunned. He led similar attacks later on Krishnadevi Peta and Raja Ommangi police stations, where the revolutionaries under Alluri's leadership snatched weapons and armoury of Britishers.

Alluri Sitaram Raju is said to have become a sanyasi at 18 and gained a mystical aura among his tribal and hill community with his austerity, knowledge of medicine, as well as his ability to tame animals.

Launched Guerrilla Warfare Against Britishers

He launched efficient guerilla warfare channelling the anger of the hill people of Visakhapatnam, Ganjam and Godavari to uproot the British. He also safeguarded the traditional village farming called PODU (Shifting) farming, which was threatened by the British under land encroachment.

Under the forest act of 1882, the tribals were prohibited from cultivating minor forest produce essential for their livelihood and were forced to work for the colonial authority.

Alluri was apprehended and executed in the Rampa or Manya rebellion in 1924, in which anti-government resistance led to Guerilla warfare. He fought for the rights of the tribal communities and was martyred on May 7, 1924, at the young age of 27.

In 1986, the Indian Postal Department, the Government of India, released a postal stamp commemorating Alluri's contribution to the Indian freedom struggle.

According to a report by Times Now, he is celebrated and worshipped as a folk hero among the tribals of Andhra Pradesh and is admired by left parties of the state, which had earlier demanded a district to be named after the freedom fighter.

Also Read : 'Plastic Is Not, Its Misuse Is A Problem': Know How This Startup Is Eliminating Plastic Waste For Sustainability

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Jeet
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Alluri Sitaram Raju 
Rampa Rebellion 
Freedom Fighter 
Tribal Rights 

Must Reads

This Pune-Based Startup Tries To Reduce Carbon Emissions, Offers Doorstep Delivery Of Diesel On Mobile Petrol Pumps
Alluri Sitarama Raju: Remembering The Freedom Fighter Who Started The Rampa Rebellion Against Britishers
India Raises Biofuel Excise Duty Benefits For Ethanol Blends, Vegetable Oils
Did BJP Workers Distribute Alcohol at PM Modi's Rally In Hyderabad, Telangana? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X