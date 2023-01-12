'Substandard Medical Products': WHO Releases Alert On 2 Indian Syrups After Uzbekistan Child Death

The World Health Organisation (WHO), a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) responsible for international public health, has recommended two cough syrups manufactured by Marion Biotech, a Noida-based establishment, should not be used for children in Uzbekistan.

The WHO, on Wednesday, in a medical product alert stated that the "substandard medical products" produced by Marion Biotech are products that fall short of quality standards or specifications, and hence out of specification.

Alert Released On WHO Website

The UN health agency released an alert on its website, "This WHO Medical Product Alert refers to two substandard (contaminated) products identified in Uzbekistan and reported to WHO on 22 December 2022. Substandard medical products are products that fail to meet quality standards or specifications and are, therefore, out of specification".

The WHO added that the two products are Ambronol syrup and Dok-1 Max syrup, whose manufacturer is Noida-based Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd. Further, to date, the mentioned firm has not provided guarantees to WHO on the quality and safety of these products.

Noida-Based Pharma In Spotlight

Marion Biotech, the Noida-based pharma, has come to the spotlight following reports of the death of children after consuming cough syrup in Uzbekistan emerged, reported NDTV.

According to the international public health agency, the national quality control labs of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan conducted lab analysis of the samples of the cough syrup. They found that both products retained an inappropriate quantity of ethylene glycol and/or diethylene glycol as contaminants.

The WHO alert stated that both of these products might have marketing authorisations in other nations in the region. Still, they may also have been distributed through informal markets to other countries or regions. It added that the substandard products mentioned in the alert are hazardous, and their use, especially in kids, may result in severe injury or death.

Uzbekistan alleged on December 22 that 18 children had died after consuming the drug produced by Marion Biotech company. Later the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration department, on Tuesday, suspended the production licence of the company linked to these deaths.

Also Read: Tech Glitch & Massive Chaos: Why FAA Grounded Over 9,000 Flights In US? All You Need To Know