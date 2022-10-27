Here's How Health ATMs Are Taking Healthcare To Public Doorsteps & Revolutionising Medical Infrastructure

Health ATMs are becoming a growing trend across the country and have been revolutionising the way healthcare is perceived. The initiative was initially launched by the Uttar Pradesh government to rejuvenate health infrastructure, and under the project, 75 such machines were expected to be installed.

Similar ATMs were installed by the Indian Railways at various stations where passengers can undergo medical check-ups of 16 basic parameters at a nominal cost of ₹50 and additional check-ups within ₹100.





In recent times, a district hospital in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh has also installed its first Health ATM. However, these improvements in the health sector makes it important to understand what these health ATMs are and how they would benefit people in the longer run.

What Are Health ATMs?

A health ATM is a machine that is capable of carrying out pathological tests, dispensing medicines, and helping patients consult doctors through the virtual space facilitated by the machine. Its structure is similar to that of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) with features such as touch-screen kiosk hardware. The only exception is that it is designed for managing health-related information.

The machine can effectively conduct a basic check-up for 23 diseases within a span of 15 minutes. It can also check and deduce the patient's condition, including their height, weight, body temperature, blood glucose, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation levels.

They are integrated with medical devices that conduct neurology, pulmonary, gynaecology, and cardiology tests. Few ATMs also come along with facilities that help conduct electrocardiograms (ECG).

Benefits Of Health ATMs

The UP government is currently installing the ATMs manufactured and designed by Mumbai-based health-tech company, Yolohealth, and it aims to make health services more feasible to the public.

It comes along with a range of benefits, including easier access, convenient check-up facilities, lesser waiting queues, and systematic maintenance of patient details. A report by Firstpost quoted Yolohealth CEO saying, "The biggest benefit of Health ATMs is that it is a cloud-connected platform that enables telemedicine so that a good doctor can see patients in rural areas. Meanwhile, paramedics can be trained to use this simple machine for performing diagnostic tests."

The ATMs are suitable to be set across any nook and corner of the country and can thereby bridge the gap that many face in terms of availing proper healthcare benefits. People living in remote rural regions would be enabled to connect with specialised and qualified doctors. All of this is made available at nominal rates of ₹100 for 18 tests to as many as 30 tests at a charge of ₹200.

Furthermore, for those who fail to prioritise health over their quick-paced life, this machine plays a key role in saving their time and conducting tests without having to wait for long periods. It has provisions that facilitate a full body check-up within barely ten minutes.

Apart from this, the ATMs also systematically maintain records of registered patients that can be accessed from any place at any time.

