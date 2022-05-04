All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bangalurus Victoria Hospital Donates Skin For Treatment Of Acid Attack Victim

Image Credit- The New Indian Express, Unsplash (Representational)

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Bangaluru's Victoria Hospital Donates Skin For Treatment Of Acid Attack Victim

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  4 May 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The tertiary care burn unit at the Hospital itself gets about five to six patients with second and third-degree burns per day treated using the skin from their bank. At the same time, there are also several requests from other hospitals.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The St John's Hospital in Bengaluru has sought skin for grafting for the acid attack victim from the skin bank at Victoria Hospital, which is the first such bank in Karnataka and the second-largest in India.

The 25-year-old victim was attacked by her jilted lover in her office of a private finance company on Thursday, April 28. She suffered 30 per cent burns and is under treatment at St John's Hospital, reported Deccan Herald.

Gap In Skin Demand And Donation

Skin donation is an uncommon phenomenon in the country; however, since the beginning of the skin bank, families of at least 139 deceased people have donated the skin of their members and relatives to the skin bank.

There is a considerable gap seen between the skin demand and donation. The tertiary care burn unit at Victoria Hospital itself gets about five to six patients with second and third-degree burns per day treated using their bank's skin. At the same time, there are also several requests from other hospitals.

How Do Banks Collect The Skin?

As per the international protocols, the skin bank collects the skin from eligible deceased donors, processes it, preserves it, and finally distributes it.

Dr Smitha S Segu, Professor, Head of Unit, department of plastic surgery, explained that the skin could be retrieved from healthy deceased donors who died of natural causes and are aged 18 years and above. The skin can be harvested from them within six hours of death by an expert team, in a hospital, at home, or in the mortuary. The harvested skin is then transferred to a laboratory or skin bank, where it is processed and stored in freezers.

Smitha said that there is no matching needed, but the donor's blood sample is collected to check for serology, and the skin is cultured to ensure no bacterial growth, reported The New Indian Express.

Insufficient Skin Banks

Going with the statistics, the country registers over 80 lakh burn cases per year, with almost 1.4 lakh death annually and 4 lakh suffering from disabilities. As many as 70 per cent of patients hospitalised are a result of kitchen or workplace-related accidents, along with the attempts of suicide and homicide.

Smitha noted that yet there are only 16 skin banks in India and two in Karnataka, including one at Victoria Hospital and the other at KLES in Belagavi.

Also Read: In Honour Of Martyred IFS Officer, Karnataka Forest Department Restores His Jeep Into Memorial

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Victoria Hospital 
Skin Bank 
Acid Attack Victim 
Skin Donation 

Must Reads

Innovation At Its Best! 18-Yr-Old Bengaluru Teen Designs India's First AI, Sensor-Based Bicycle Counter
With A Vision Of Resilient Livelihoods For All, The/Nudge Institute Is Nurturing Entrepreneurs Enhancing Income Of India's Poor
Old Video Of Muslims Protesting Against Accusation Of Illegal Migrants In Assam Viral With False Claim
How B R Ambedkar Legalized 40-Hour Work Week In India?
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X