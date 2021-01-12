COVID-19: Doctors Warn People About Allergic Reactions After Vaccination

India is all set to get the COVID vaccine from January 16. In the backdrop of this, several doctors have warned that it is essential that the selected venues, for the vaccination drive, be prepared to handle allergic reactions in certain people. According to the doctors, although the Covishield vaccine will have mild reactions, people taking the shot should take certain precautions, before and after receiving the vaccine.

"The side-effects reported by the trial population are mostly mild COVID symptoms, like fever and fatigue. There have also been complaints of local injection pain and induration (hardening of soft tissues). Reports of transverse myelitis and facial palsy are not related to the vaccine," said a senior doctor from the COVID Advisory Committee, reported The New Indian Express.

Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar, has informed that all the people receiving the vaccine must stay in the built-in observation rooms at the venues for at least 20-30 minutes after receiving the shot. Several senior doctors have also said that since the egg cell lines are not used in the Covishield vaccines' production, they can be taken by people who are allergic to eggs as well.

"In Russia, the government has advised avoiding alcohol two weeks prior to getting the first dose and six weeks after the second dose," said a senior researcher. Doctors have also said that excessive use of alcohol could release immune responses to the vaccines.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged its 3.5 lakh members to get vaccinated first to build confidence among public that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The IMA has also asked its district officials to extend help in the planning and implementing the vaccination programme.