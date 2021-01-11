Covishield Vaccine Dispatch From Serum Institute Of India Likely To Start From Monday, Each Shot To Cost Rs 220

The Serum Institute of India's has said that it has received the orders for the coronavirus vaccine Covishield and its circulation will likely start from Monday. The vaccine will cost ₹220 approximately, reported News18.



The vaccine-laden trucks will move out from the Manjari location of the SII under police security.

"There are possibilities that the transportation of the Covishield vaccine will start from Monday. Tentatively, there are plans to start the movement of the vaccine on Monday, but if that does not happen for some reason, it will definitely start from Tuesday morning," NewsBytes quoted official sources as saying.



The vaccination drive, which is likely to start on January 16, will give priority to three crore health care and frontline workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with the chief ministers of all states on Monday said that the vaccines approved ar cost-effective and are designed as per India's needs. He announced that in the first phase, three crore frontline workers will be vaccinated and their cost would be borne by the Centre.



Speaking at the interaction with CMs on vaccination rollout. https://t.co/gbWZ4LsQGB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2021

The Covishield vaccine has been co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India.

As per official sources, the Maharashtra Government has decided to give police security to the trucks carrying the vaccine, till the airport and the borders of the state.

"A cold chain logistics service provider - Kool-Ex Cold Chain Ltd. is the lead vendor for the movement of the vaccine from the SII factory to 48 primary government locations (depots) in the first leg," said Rahul Agarwal, co-founder of the company.

On Saturday, January 9, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta held a meeting with several representatives of the Kool-ex to make sure the process of transportation would happen in a safe and smooth manner.

"We had a meeting with them. We told them that since trucks would start their journey from Pune, a security cover would be given for the initial period of 10 to 15 days," said Gupta.

