'Two-Thirds Of Indians Have Developed COVID Antibodies, But Not A Reason To Let Guard Down': ICMR

The latest national seroprevalence survey by the Indian Council of Medical Reserach (ICMR) showed that nearly 68 per cent or two-thirds of Indians have developed antibodies against the coronairus. However, this does not mean that people can let their guards down and stop taking precautions. Millions of Indians are still susceptible to the virus, mentions the report. Also, there is a vast underreporting of cases in the rural areas of the country. Increasing vaccination rates among children, higher testing drives and not letting go of the mask mandate will help avoid a third wave,

Survey Conducted In 70 Districts

The survey results were announced on July 20 and included unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated individuals. The survey found that among the unvaccinated population, 62.3 per cent of people have developed antibodies, whereas 81 per cent of those partially vaccinated have antibodies. The survey was conducted in 70 districts of 21 states of the country, and this time, children aged between six to nine years were also included, unlike the previous serosurveys. Among those who have been administered both doses, the antibody percentage is above 90 per cent. The data from covid19india.org shows that overall, only 9 per cent of Indian adults have received both doses, while 35 per cent of them have taken one dose.

10% of Healthcare Workers Are Not Vaccinated

All mild and asymptomatic cases are also recorded in the seroprevalence tests. Antibodies exist in the rural and urban population almost in the same percentage. It is at 66.7 and 69.6 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, there is a massive difference between testing rates in the two sets. The status of herd immunity is unknown because of the increasing re-infections and mutations. Even though 85 per cent of the surveyed health workers had antibodies, 10 per cent of them were not even vaccinated. The survey brings to reality the fact that those who have received both doses do not yet possess 100 per cent antibodies.

