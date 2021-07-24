UP: Grandfather, Kin Kill 17-Yr-Old Girl For Wearing Jeans; 2 Arrested

A 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly killed by her grandfather and uncles on Monday, July 19, for wearing western clothes. Her body was found hanging from the bridge for several hours before the police retrieved it.

Beaten With Sticks For Western Clothing

The incident was reported from the Deoria district, where the minor and her mother visited the paternal family. Both the parents work as daily wage labourers in Punjab.

The family had stayed in Ludhiana for a little while, where the girl developed a liking towards western clothes. When they returned to their village, the relatives put pressure on her to wear Indian clothing.

The grandfather and uncles objected to her clothing, which led to a confrontation between them. "She was on a fast and wore jeans and a top after her evening bath. She was going for a puja when the grandfather asked her to change her clothing, but she refused," Times of India quoted the mother as saying.

Following the argument, the uncles and the grandfather thrashed her with sticks. After leaving her unconscious, they rushed her to the hospital for medical treatment but she reportedly collapsed on the way.

Alarmed by the girl's sudden death, they threw her off the bridge in an attempt to dump her body and avoid getting caught in the case.

Deoria's SP (Superintendent of Police), Sripati Mishra, said that the victim died on the way to the hospital. But images of the victim hanging from the bridge has been widely circulated on social media.

The team arrested the grandfather and an auto driver, and the others involved were absconding.

