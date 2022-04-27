This US-Based NGO Enables Robotic Surgery In India, Provides Unique Fellowship Program For Surgeons

When Indian-born Raj Vattikuti, along with his wife Padma, immigrated to Detroit, Michigan, the couple committed to sharing their wealth to elevate the health and well-being of others. Together they established the Vattikuti Foundation (VF), where the surrounding communities in Detroit were the first to receive the benefits of their purposeful gifts.

Yet the Vattikutis never forgot their roots in India and made intentional high-impact gifts in their country of origin. Currently, the Vattikuti Foundation spans the globe, enhancing the lives of countless individuals by facilitating medical and surgical advancements, education, humanitarian relief and social empowerment initiatives.



Today, the foundation continuously conducts international training activities and forums to lead the adoption of robotic surgery and partners across hospitals in four continents to teach, contribute surgical data, share surgical techniques and collaborate through professional organisations.



The Vattikuti Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing the medical fraternity of lower to middle-income countries with some of the most specialised and high-end technologies. It takes pride in enabling marvellous and infallibly accurate robotic surgery technology across many countries through its vast international network of surgeons with expertise in different surgical specialities.

70 Installations Across India

Founded in the year 1997, the genesis behind the Vattikuti Foundation's purpose-driven initiation was to facilitate, elevate, and promote the idea of well-being among people. Its core team has assiduously mapped the overarching reach, pioneering mindset, and seamless serviceability.

The company's nucleus includes individuals with a philanthropic perspective looking to bring a nexus of avant-garde predicated medical offerings for the betterment of every stakeholder within the medical biome. Together with a closely-knit team, they underpin the foundation's day-to-day operations. Under the dynamic and resourceful anchor team, it has fabricated a thriving base of 70 installations across the country in just 10 years.

Handpicked 200 Surgeon Mentors

The Foundation has handpicked approximately 200 surgeon mentors from world-class institutions all over the globe for its program of educating surgeons in India to conduct masterclasses with live surgery workshops in new areas of robotic surgery.



With the aim of installing hundreds of robots and conduct thousands of robotic-assisted surgeries, Vattikuti Foundation is set to make India the second largest market for robotic surgery in the world after the US.

"It can soon become the second-largest robotic market in the world in terms of sale of robots as well as surgeries," Raj Vattikuti had said.

Looking to create an impact within the medical ecosystem, the foundation has established a novel fellowship program known as the "Vattikuti Fellowship". This initiative offers surgeons a one-of-a-kind surgery fellowship course. In addition to curating a comprehensive synergy for all stakeholders within the healthcare sector, the Vattikuti Foundation also focuses on patient education in crucial areas of concern like cancer and urology. As the enablers of disruptive robotic surgeries around the globe, the foundation's research and data wing called the "Vattikuti Collective Quality Initiative," ensures that a collaborative and consistent approach is followed through the data accumulated from 25 centres across the US, India, and Europe.

Concept Of Robotic Surgery

The credo ingrained within the Vattikuti Foundation is – Philanthropy Making a World of Difference. Today, with 70 installations across India, the platform positively touches 30,000 households through social initiatives. The foundation is well on its way to attuning its entrepreneurial ethos with its work in the healthcare sector. Together with Intuitive Surgical, it has introduced and promoted the emerging and neoteric concept of robotic surgery in India. The Vattikuti Foundation has championed a profound cognisance of the intricacies of robotic surgery through innovative techniques and applications.



It works on smoothening the interoperability between the knowledge base and the practical application by offering learning surgeons the opportunity to train with some pre-eminent surgeons in the healthcare industry. Forging a purpose-built environment driven by positively impacting everyone associated with the organisation, the foundation has a very non-hierarchical and dynamic work environment.



A centre for continuous opportunities and mentorship for robotic surgery training, the Vattikuti Foundation is becoming the driving force in the cascading process of medical science advancements through the tiers of the healthcare sector. Focusing on improving the quality of human life, it would look to train more surgeons in robotic surgery and increase the number of fellowships offered.

