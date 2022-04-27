UP: Mosque, Temple In Jhansi Take Down Loudspeakers To Promote Brotherhood And Harmony

In an exemplary show of solidarity and communal harmony, a mosque and a temple in the Baragaon area of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district have mutually decided to take down loudspeakers from their respective premises.

Loudspeakers of the Ram Janki temple, one of the most prominent and revered temples in the region, and the Sunni Jama Masjid were pulled down after the temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass and Imam of mosque Hafiz Mohammad Taj Alam spoke to each other and mutually reached to a conclusion.



While the morning 'Arti' was relayed through the temple, the loudspeakers were used for 'Azaan' (Muslim call for prayer) five times a day.



The move came when the use of loudspeakers at religious places had recently caused a stir in the state.



"Their initiative to promote interfaith brotherhood is heartening. They have lived up to the ideals of Rani Laxmi Bai, which are rooted deep in the culture of Jhansi. In her army, people chanted Har Har Mahadev and Allah Hu Akbar together when they fought the British troops," said Bhanu Sahay, the convenor of Bundelkhand Mukti Morcha, according to Hindustan Times.

Decision Taken To Increase Love And Harmony

According to Dass and Alam, the decision was taken to send out a strong message of love, brotherhood and harmony among people.



"The morning and evening aarti is performed as usual, and bhajans are being sung without loudspeakers," said the priest.



"We have small speakers inside the mosque and ensure that the sound of Azaan doesn't go outside the premises as we can not allow a loudspeaker to spoil the brotherhood of ages," said the imam, according to The New Indian Express.



Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to ensure that the sound of public address systems should not go out of the premises where they were installed and to take affidavits from the organisers of events to ensure peace and harmony. The decision to remove illegal loudspeakers has been taken to comply with High Court's order.



So far, 125 loudspeakers have been removed across the state, and the sound of around 17,000 amplifiers has been reduced in compliance with the state government order in connection with the use of loudspeakers at places of worship.

