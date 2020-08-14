Uttar Pradesh Mandates Medicos To Serve In Government Hospitals Amid Shortage Of Doctors

Shortage of doctors in the middle of a pandemic has led to Uttar Pradesh government mandating doctors completing their MD, MS and PG Diploma courses from state government-run medical colleges to serve in government hospitals.

The students passing MD and MS courses will have to serve for at least a year in the government hospitals, while the PG diploma course students will have to serve two years, according to the Medical Education Department. Anyone who does not adhere to the guidelines will be liable to pay a heavy fine.

"It is because of the shortage of doctors due to the pandemic that such a move is being undertaken. Students completing MD, MS and PG Diploma courses will be appointed to the post of senior resident doctor at government hospitals, which is a very sought-after position," The Indian Express quoted Dr. KK Gupta, Director, Medical Education.

For the same, the medicos will be getting an experience certificate, which will help them in getting teaching positions at medical colleges, he added.

According to an official of the department, principals, vice-chancellors and directors of government medical colleges can now appoint fresh graduates this year to the post of resident doctors or senior resident doctors. They will rely on merit where appointments exceed the vacant positions.

The state recorded over 4,000 new coronavirus cases, and recoveries almost at an equal par. The virus claimed 50 more lives, taking the death toll at 2,280.

