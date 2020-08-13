Kamala Devi Harris: 10 Things About First Indian Origin Woman To Run For US Vice President

Prosecutor-turned-politician Kamala Devi Harris has been nominated by Joe Biden as his running mate as the Vice President of the U.S. If won, she will be the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be chosen for national office by a major party. Here are the 10 facts about the Vice-President nominee.

Indian-Jamaican Origins

Kamal Devi Harris, 55, was born in Oakland to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris. She is a former district attorney of San Francisco (2004-2011) and California (2011-2017).

Defeated Democrat Loretta Sanchez

Harris won her US Senate race in 2016, defeating fellow Democrat Loretta Sanchez, a moderate congresswoman with 20 years of experience

One Of Most Progressive Voting Records

Harris has one of the most progressive ratings in the US Senate. She has been rated as the fourth-most-progressive member of the Senate, ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Trump Has Made Campaign Donations To Harris

President Donald Trump has made two donations to Harris' California attorney general re-election campaign. The first was in 2011 when Trump donated $5,000, and then in 2013, Trump sent the Harris campaign $1,000.

Supports Racial Justice Legislation

Harris has been a vocal supporter of racial justice legislation in response to the killing of Floyd, supporting proposals to overhaul policing and make lynching a federal crime.

Supported Immigrant

She also submitted a brief supporting an illegal immigrant's application for a law license, and in 2014, the California Supreme Court ruled in the immigrant's favour.

Proposed Reduction In Funding Of Immigration Enforcement Ops

In April 2018, Harris proposed to the Senate Appropriations Committee to reduce funding for beds in the federal immigration system, reject hiring of more Border Patrol personnel, and reduce funding for the immigration enforcement operations.

Struck Deals WIth Mortgage Companies

One of the most significant decisions taken by Harris as state attorney general was in 2012 when she negotiated a $25 billion settlement deal with the nation's five largest mortgage companies including JPMorgan Chase, CitiFinancial, Wells Fargo etc. after the companies were accused of improper foreclosure practices.

Ran For President Of US In 2019

Harris did run for the President last year but later dropped out of the race after running low on money. Although she shot up in the polls after a strong first debate that became a matter of moment.

Avid Book Reader

Harris is an avid book reader. According to the media reports, her favourite books include Native Son by Richard Wright, The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini, The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan, Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison, and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis.

