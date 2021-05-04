Offices, Public Transport Allowed At 50% Capacity As Tamil Nadu Announces Stricter Restrictions From May 6

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the state of Tamil Nadu. With 20,952 fresh infections, the state clocked an all-time high pushing the caseloads to 12,28,064 on Monday, May 3.



It recorded 122 deaths during the same time, according to The Hindu. To tighten the grip and to contain the spread of the infection, the state will impose tougher restrictions which will be effective from 6th May at 4 AM to 20th May.

What's Allowed?

Government and private offices will be allowed to operate at 50 percent of their total capacity.

Grocery and vegetable shops to remain open only till 12 noon.

All public transport services including buses, trains, and taxis to ferry passengers to 50 percent of their capacity.

Essential services such as pharmacies, groceries, and milk shops remain open throughout the day.

Hotels, restaurants, and messes may only provide takeaway services. Tea shops, however, may only function till 12 PM. On Sunday, delivery of food items is permitted only between 6-10 AM, 12-3 PM, and 6-9 PM.

Not more than 50 people may be allowed to attend weddings while there is a cap of 20 people to attend funerals, funeral processions or participate in last rites.





What's Not Allowed?

All social, political, cultural, and educational events will be prohibited in closed and open spaces. Theatres will not be allowed to function until further notice.

Spas and salons will be barred from operating.

Movie theatres will not be allowed to function.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Maths Teacher Donates Rs 50,000 For Students' Mobile Phones To Help In Online Learning

