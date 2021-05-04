Offices, Public Transport Allowed At 50% Capacity As Tamil Nadu Announces Stricter Restrictions From May 6

Hannah Jacob
Hannah Jacob P is an observant and passionate young woman who loves to find unheard stories and help to make anyone's day better through those stories. Besides searching for social impact stories, she loves to read about human behavior.
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the state of Tamil Nadu. With 20,952 fresh infections, the state clocked an all-time high pushing the caseloads to 12,28,064 on Monday, May 3.
It recorded 122 deaths during the same time, according to The Hindu. To tighten the grip and to contain the spread of the infection, the state will impose tougher restrictions which will be effective from 6th May at 4 AM to 20th May.
What's Allowed?
What's Not Allowed?
