Tamil Nadu: Maths Teacher Donates Rs 50,000 For Students' Mobile Phones To Help In Online Learning

During the nationwide lockdown held last year, K Bairavi, a government school teacher from Elambalur, a village just off Perambalur, purchased and distributed 16 smartphones to her students so that they didn't miss online classes.

In order to provide digital devices to her students, Bairavi spent a total amount of ₹ 1 lakh. But she was happy to help her students during the COVID-19 crisis.

This year, the maths teacher has again come forward to help people struggling in the current pandemic situation. She contributed a demand draft worth ₹ 50000 as a 'COVID-19 fund' to the district collector to help people who have been affected by the second wave.



Bairavi handed over the demand draft to Perambalur collector P Sri Venkata on Thursday. She said she had taken up the initiative to help people after her children came up with the idea.

"I offered the mobile phones to the students as their education was getting affected last year. I have been recharging their sim cards even up to this month. I communicate daily with students through smartphones regarding their studies," Bairavi told The New Indian Indian Express.



Bairavi shared that she was very happy when this district became a coronavirus- free district. She said that this happiness did not last, and it made her sad.

She further added that her children told her to help this year as well. At first, Bairavi was confused about how to help COVID-19 patients. Later, she decided to draw a demand draft worth ₹ 50,000 in the name of the collector, and she gave it to the collector.

The generosity of this teacher during such challenging times can inspire many more to step up and help one other in dealing with the current crisis.

