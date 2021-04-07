'Consequences Are Terrible': WHO Chief Scientist Cautions Against Full Lockdown In India

WHO Chief Scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan has cautioned against a full lockdown. "The consequences are terrible," she said as she appealed to citizens to deal with the second wave of the pandemic.



She said, "We have to manage the second wave before thinking of a third wave and till enough people are vaccinated, there definitely can be more waves in the pandemic."



Till the vaccination process is completed, there is no assurance that the pandemic can be contained within the second wave. There might be more waves of the virus and it might get more and more severe each time.



As stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), a gap of 8-12 weeks is advised before treating beneficiaries with a second dose of Covishield. Dr Swaminathan also added that even though WHO does not recommend the vaccine to children, the gap between the two consecutive doses of Covishield can be stretched to eight to twelve weeks.



On the occasion of World Health Day on 7th April, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of WHO said that the new wave of the virus is spreading across the region and efforts must be taken to contain the virus by accelerating the process of vaccination.

India is administering 26 lakh doses daily on an average, second only to the USA, which is administering more than 30 lakh doses on an average per day.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Minister Slaps Hospital Mess Staff Over Poor Quality Food