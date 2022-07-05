All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Heres Why Public Health Emergency Has Been Declared In Puducherrys Karaikal

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Here's Why Public Health Emergency Has Been Declared In Puducherry's Karaikal

Simran Jeet

Writer: Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Remote Intern

She is a a dedicated and an optimistic person who believes in learning from experience.

See article by Simran Jeet

Puducherry,  5 July 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

More than 1,600 people are affected by Acute Diarrhoeal Disease ADD in the Karaikal region. Water samples collected have tested unsatisfactory for consumption, while some have tested positive for cholera.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Puducherry health department has declared a 'Public health emergency' in the Karaikal region, an outlying pocket of the Union Territory, following an outbreak of acute diarrhoea cases over the last few days.

The Director of Health G Srimulu said a large number of people were found to be infected with diseases like diarrhoea and cholera. According to him, contamination of drinking water is primarily the reason for the spread of the disease.

Hygienic Practices Encouraged

As reported by NDTV, more cases are reported in hospitals daily. Hence, special teams of doctors, health experts and the Director of Health are formed to take stock of the situation. The health department has stated that remedial and management measures are being taken to ensure the supply of safe drinking water at public places and hotels, The Hindu reported. People are instructed to drink only boiled water, eat adequately washed and cooked food and wash their hands regularly. Hotels and restaurants are asked to supply only boiled water.

More than 1,600 people in the Karaikal district have had diarrhoea and stomach-pain-related issues in the last two weeks. According to reports, almost 700 people have been admitted to hospitals in Karaikal so far.

Outbreak Of Cholera

Meanwhile, Puducherry Education Director Rudra Goud said all schools and colleges would remain closed for three days from Monday due to an 'outbreak of cholera' in Karaikal.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan held discussions with health department officials and directed them to take immediate steps to prevent the spread of the disease. She instructed them to ensure the supply of ORS packets to patients. LT took to Twitter and said all necessary steps were activated to contain the situation.

Further, samples of water supplied from an overhead tank in the region were taken to assess water quality, according to the Public Works Department Office's release.

Also Read: Kashmiri Pandit Confronted Rahul Gandhi Mid-Flight On Valley's Issue? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Jeet
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Select A Tag 
Cholera 
karaikal 
Disease 
Puducherry 

Must Reads

This Pune-Based Startup Tries To Reduce Carbon Emissions, Offers Doorstep Delivery Of Diesel On Mobile Petrol Pumps
Alluri Sitarama Raju: Remembering The Freedom Fighter Who Started The Rampa Rebellion Against Britishers
India Raises Biofuel Excise Duty Benefits For Ethanol Blends, Vegetable Oils
Did BJP Workers Distribute Alcohol at PM Modi's Rally In Hyderabad, Telangana? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X