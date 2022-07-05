Here's Why Public Health Emergency Has Been Declared In Puducherry's Karaikal

Puducherry health department has declared a 'Public health emergency' in the Karaikal region, an outlying pocket of the Union Territory, following an outbreak of acute diarrhoea cases over the last few days.

The Director of Health G Srimulu said a large number of people were found to be infected with diseases like diarrhoea and cholera. According to him, contamination of drinking water is primarily the reason for the spread of the disease.

Hygienic Practices Encouraged

As reported by NDTV, more cases are reported in hospitals daily. Hence, special teams of doctors, health experts and the Director of Health are formed to take stock of the situation. The health department has stated that remedial and management measures are being taken to ensure the supply of safe drinking water at public places and hotels, The Hindu reported. People are instructed to drink only boiled water, eat adequately washed and cooked food and wash their hands regularly. Hotels and restaurants are asked to supply only boiled water.

More than 1,600 people in the Karaikal district have had diarrhoea and stomach-pain-related issues in the last two weeks. According to reports, almost 700 people have been admitted to hospitals in Karaikal so far.

Outbreak Of Cholera

Meanwhile, Puducherry Education Director Rudra Goud said all schools and colleges would remain closed for three days from Monday due to an 'outbreak of cholera' in Karaikal.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan held discussions with health department officials and directed them to take immediate steps to prevent the spread of the disease. She instructed them to ensure the supply of ORS packets to patients. LT took to Twitter and said all necessary steps were activated to contain the situation.

Further, samples of water supplied from an overhead tank in the region were taken to assess water quality, according to the Public Works Department Office's release.

