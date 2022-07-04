Kashmiri Pandit Confronted Rahul Gandhi Mid-Flight On Valley's Issue? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim

A video of a woman talking to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a woman can be seen crying and talking about the Kashmir issue. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that a woman confronted Rahul Gandhi during a flight and asked why he is not supporting PM Modi on the Kashmir issue.

The Organiser, the mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh tweeted this video with a caption, "Kashmiri Hindus living abroad surrounded Rahul Gandhi while travelling in an airplane and asked why he opposed Narendra Modi on Kashmir issues." The video was also retweeted by filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. However, they later deleted the tweet. Below you can see the screenshot of the viral video.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "Kashmiri Hindus living abroad surrounded Rahul Gandhi while travelling in an airplane and asked why he opposed Narendra Modi on Kashmir issues n he as usual Shameless."



Kashmiri Hindus living abroad surrounded Rahul Gandhi while travelling in an airplane and asked why he opposed Narendra Modi on Kashmir issues n he as usual Shameless. pic.twitter.com/mEQNwJRQQj — Ramlal (@Ramlal217) July 2, 2022

A Facebook user wrote, "विदेश में रह रहे कश्मीरी पंडितों ने हवाई जहाज में यात्रा के दौरान Rahul Gandhi को घेर कर सवाल पूछे कि वो कश्मीर के मामलों पर मोदी का विरोध क्यों करते हैं?इसका कोई जवाब राहुल गांधी नहीं दे पाय."

[English Translation: Kashmiri Pandits living abroad surrounded Rahul Gandhi while travelling in an aeroplane and asked him why he opposes Modi on the issues of Kashmir? Rahul Gandhi could not give an answer to this.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Viral video shows a woman asking Rahul Gandhi why he is not supporting PM Modi on Kashmir's issue.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2019.

During the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to tweet done by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dated 25 August 2019. While retweeting journalist Arun Kumar Singh tweet, she wrote, "How long is this going to continue? This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of "Nationalism". For those who accuse the opposition of 'politicising' this issue." It clearly mean that the viral video is not from recent.

How long is this going to continue?This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of "Nationalism".



For those who accuse the opposition of 'politicising' this issue: https://t.co/IMLmnTtbLb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2019

We then did an open keyword search and found the same footage in a report of NDTV and Scroll dated August 2019. According to the report, on 24 August 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370, a delegation of opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sitaram Yechury reached Srinagar. They were not allowed to exit the Srinagar airport due to security reasons. When Rahul was on the return flight to New Delhi, then a woman came to talk to Rahul Gandhi and narrated the plight of Kashmiris in Srinagar. She can be heard saying, "We can't see. Little kids are not allowed to step out of their houses. They can't go to school. My brother is a heart patient. He went out to find his children. He was caught and for 10 days he was not traced. We are under stress in all ways."

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not from recent time but from 2019 when a woman mid flight came to talk to Rahul Gandhi and narrated the plight of Kashmiris after the abrogation of Article 370. We cannot independently verify whether the woman seen speaking in the video is a Kashmiri Pandit but it is evident that she was not confronting Rahul Gandhi on Kashmir's issue as the viral post claim. Hence, the viral claim is false.

