Health

India Vaccinated Over 41 Lakh Healthcare Workers Till Tuesday: Centre

According to the provisional report furnished by the Union Health Ministry, as of February 2, a total of 41,20,741 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 76,516 sessions

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Feb 2021 10:19 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-04T16:26:48+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
India Vaccinated Over 41 Lakh Healthcare Workers Till Tuesday: Centre

Image Credits: The Times of India

India has inoculated over 41 lakh health workers since the first phase of the massive nationwide vaccination drive started on January 16.

According to the provisional report furnished by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 41,20,741 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 76,516 sessions as of February 2, 2021.

The Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey had told the Rajya Sabha that the government plans to inoculate over 92.61 lakh healthcare workers across the country.

With the availability of the first dose at least 44 per cent have been vaccinated out of the targets, reported The Times of India. The second dose will be administered after a gap of 28 days. Two states, Gujarat and West Bengal initiated vaccination of frontline workers on Tuesday and 19,902 frontline workers were inoculated till 7 pm, as per the report.

Media reports have mentioned that India has become the fastest country to vaccinate over four million people in 18 days since the launch of the vaccination drive. The United States of America took 20 days while the United Kingdom and Israel took 39 days to achieve the same.

Madhya Pradesh topped the list of states with 69.4 per cent of its healthcare workers inoculated till February 2, followed by Rajasthan at 64.7 per cent.

While the vaccination drive is underway, at least nine health workers since the start of the immunisation programme. The deaths were from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Gurugram and Odisha.

Most recent report was from Jharkhand where a 52-year-old health worker reportedly died 36 hours after being administered Covishield vaccine at Medanta Hospital. It is crucial to note that the front line worker did not have any comorbidities. However, a post-mortem report will be conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

However, no death has been linked directly or indirectly to the COVID vaccination as of now.

Also Read: 'No Compensation For Families Of Farmers Who Died During Protests': Govt

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian