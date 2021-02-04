India Vaccinated Over 41 Lakh Healthcare Workers Till Tuesday: Centre

India has inoculated over 41 lakh health workers since the first phase of the massive nationwide vaccination drive started on January 16.



According to the provisional report furnished by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 41,20,741 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 76,516 sessions as of February 2, 2021.



The Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey had told the Rajya Sabha that the government plans to inoculate over 92.61 lakh healthcare workers across the country.

With the availability of the first dose at least 44 per cent have been vaccinated out of the targets, reported The Times of India. The second dose will be administered after a gap of 28 days. Two states, Gujarat and West Bengal initiated vaccination of frontline workers on Tuesday and 19,902 frontline workers were inoculated till 7 pm, as per the report.

Media reports have mentioned that India has become the fastest country to vaccinate over four million people in 18 days since the launch of the vaccination drive. The United States of America took 20 days while the United Kingdom and Israel took 39 days to achieve the same.



Madhya Pradesh topped the list of states with 69.4 per cent of its healthcare workers inoculated till February 2, followed by Rajasthan at 64.7 per cent.

While the vaccination drive is underway, at least nine health workers since the start of the immunisation programme. The deaths were from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Gurugram and Odisha.

Most recent report was from Jharkhand where a 52-year-old health worker reportedly died 36 hours after being administered Covishield vaccine at Medanta Hospital. It is crucial to note that the front line worker did not have any comorbidities. However, a post-mortem report will be conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

However, no death has been linked directly or indirectly to the COVID vaccination as of now.



Also Read: 'No Compensation For Families Of Farmers Who Died During Protests': Govt