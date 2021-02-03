'No Compensation For Families Of Farmers Who Died During Protests': Govt

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh told the Lok Sabha that the government will not give compensation to the families of those farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing protests against the new farm laws.

The minister said that a "number of farmer protesters have died or fallen ill" while protesting. He also said that the government has "appealed many times that children and elders including women should be requested to go home in view of the cold and COVID situation and other hardships."



"So far, 11 rounds of meetings have been held between the government and agitating farmers' unions to resolve the issues. The government had put forth one proposal after another to amend the farm laws," the minister said, responding to questions.



Tomar also said that the recent farm reform laws' implementation has been stayed at present by the Supreme Court, he added.



Talking about negotiations between the centre and the farmers, the minister said that the first round of talks was held on October 14, followed by November 13, December 1, December 3, December 5, December 30, January 4, 2021, January 8, January 15, January 20 and the eleventh round was held on January 22 this year.

Tomar also said that the government does not intend to scrap the minimum support price (MSP) system.

Additionally, several questions related to deaths of farmers during the protest were asked by Lok Sabha MPs to the Home Ministry. Replying to the questions, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the police and public order are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution.

"The responsibilities of maintaining law and order, including investigation, registration/prosecution of crimes, the conviction of accused, protection of life and property etc. rests primarily with the respective State Governments," he said.

"Central Government keeps a constant watch on activities of individuals and organisations having bearing on national security and public order through its security and law enforcement agencies. Requisite action is taken as per law, whenever necessary," Rai added.

