All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Only 35% Indians Said They Ever Practiced Yoga: Study

Image: Pixabay

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Only 35% Indians Said They 'Ever' Practiced Yoga: Study

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  23 Sep 2021 12:27 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The study by the Pew Research Centre mentioned that 62 per cent of Indians, or roughly 6 in 10 Indians reveal that they never practice Yoga.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Yoga is an essential element of the ancient scriptures in Hinduism and India boasts of being the land of origin of exercise. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the government has encouraged Yoga as a cultural and spiritual practice, with guaranteed health benefits.

The US-based Pew Research Centre conducted a study that showed that most Indians do not practice Yoga. A mere 35 per cent of Indians mentioned that they 'ever' practised Yoga, and only 22 per cent said that they practice it monthly or less, and only 7 per cent of people did it daily.

Prevalent Amongst Younger Indians

Contrary to the common belief that Yoga is more prevalent amongst the older generation, the research shows that Yoga is more common in college-graduated, younger Indians. Over 56 per cent of college graduates try to include Yoga in their daily regime, whereas only 31 per cent of people above 35 do so.

The survey was conducted for one year among 30,000 Indians, and it showed that 62 per cent of Hindus said that they had never 'ever' tried practising Yoga.

Political Influence Among People

Despite its roots in Hinduism, a majority of Hindus abstain from undertaking the practice. Among other religions, Indian Jains could clear the distinctions with a percentage score of 62 per cent of practising Yoga, followed by Sikhs at 50 per cent, Indian Buddhists at 38 per cent. Moreover, only 29 per cent of Muslims and 24 per cent of Christians confirmed that they perform Yoga.

The practice is also modestly influenced by politics. Thirty-eight per cent of Indians who support Modi practice the exercise, whereas, among non-BJP supporters, the percentage is just 31 per cent.

Yoga branched out to Western countries only about a century ago, but studies have shown that many people practice it in America and Europe.

Also Read: Father's Search Ends, Finds Decomposed Body Of Soldier Son After 1 Year

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Indians 
healthcare 
Yoga 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X