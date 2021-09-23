All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fathers Search Ends, Finds Decomposed Body Of Soldier Son After 1 Year

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Father's Search Ends, Finds Decomposed Body Of Soldier Son After 1 Year

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Jammu and Kashmir,  23 Sep 2021 10:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Shakir Manzoor was reportedly abducted while he was returning after Eid lunch on August 2, 2020. A week later, his blood-stained clothes were found, but there was no trace of his body.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

After more than a year of his son's appearance, Manzoor Ahmad Wagay received a call mentioning that, "A body covered in tarpaulin has been found in an orchard, and that it is possibly Shakir's". Shakir Manzoor was a rifleman in the Territorial Army Unit of Shopian's Balpora in Jammu and Kashmir. He had disappeared on August 2, 2020, after having Eid lunch at his home. He was reportedly kidnapped by militants while on his way back to the nearest Army camp. The same night, charred remains of his car were found 16 kilometres away from his village in the neighbouring Kulgam district.

Army Declared Him Dead Six Months Later

Manzoor Wagay launched a desperate search for his son. About a week later, the family found Shakir's blood-stained clothes in a ditch, 3 kilometres away from their home. Dilbag Singh, the DGP of J&K Police, said that the police had taken DNA samples for authentication even though the family had identified the body. In December 2020, the Shopian Police had noted the statement of the Commanding Officer of Shakir's Unit, "During the investigation, several persons/suspects were interrogated to unearth the whereabouts of the abductee, but nothing fruitful could be achieved so far." The Chinar Corps of Army presumed the soldier dead six months after he went missing.

Family Identified The Stitched On The Foot Of The Body

The decomposed body was recovered in a tracksuit and an amulet. Manzoor Wagay told The Indian Express, "We are sure that it is Shakir. He had an accident a few years ago and had stitches on his foot. Though the body was decomposed, the doctors at the hospital, where the body was taken, cleaned the foot, and we saw the stitches. Police want to confirm the identity, and the body has been kept in Army custody overnight, but we will bury him tomorrow".

Shakir's younger brother Shaan was studying in Aligarh when the former went missing. He dropped out of education because the family had exhausted all its resources while looking for their elder son.

Also Read: Professor Refuses To Interact, Calls Dalit Student 'Impure'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Father-Son 
Decomposed Body 
Territorial Army 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X