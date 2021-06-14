Only 34% People Received 1st Jab Against COVID In Bengaluru: Data

According to official data, around one-third of Bengaluru's population has been inoculated with at least one dose of COVID-19 as of Sunday, June 13. The data has also stated that at least 6.6 per cent of the city's population is fully vaccinated until now, reported Deccan Herald.

As many as 38 lakh (38,34,843) people have been vaccinated with the first dose of either of the vaccines, Covaxin or Covishield, in the city, which accounted for around 34 per cent of the total population of 1.1 crore aged 18 and above. The data has been taken from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) health department, and CoWIN.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta expects that by June end at least 50 per cent of all adults within the city limits will receive at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.



Struggle To Inoculate Second Dose

According to the data accessed by the publication, the city has fully vaccinated only 7 lakh (7,37,521) of its population, or 6.6 per cent to date.

Epidemiologist Dr Giridhar Babu told Deccan Herald, "The expanded interval between doses for Covishield, which is now 12-16 weeks, means that a significant percentage of the population is not eligible to receive dose anytime soon. For Covaxin, the interval between doses is four to six weeks."

As per the estimates, if the city wants to vaccinate the entire adult population by December 31, then it has to inoculate 92,000 people per day.

According to the data, the number of people vaccinated in the city also differs each day. For example, on June 6, only 43,000 people were vaccinated while the numbers have gone up to 1.10 lakh on other days. The data also shows the BBMP has vaccinated over 95,000 people per day on an average from May 28. Meanwhile, from March 28 to June 13, the BBMP has administered the vaccine to 85,000 people on average.

