Nature's Delicacies! This Bengaluru-Based Startup Is Tempting Taste Buds Through Healthy Cuisines

Established in June 2017, Justbe Resto Café is India's first Whole Food Plant Based resto café that believes in the expression of ancient wisdom "We Are What We Eat." Built in a 90-year-old heritage building that initially was the "Outreach Library" and later converted to a Community Centre, Justbe resto café aims to bring wellness and a holistic lifestyle together.



Founded by Nidhi Nahata, a Nutritionist, Health Coach, and Food Therapist, Justbe's ambition is to educate and inspire people to learn the art of eating food that is premeditated for our body by nature. The startup strives to build a future where whole-plant-based food is universally eaten, respected, and served with love and compassion.

Justbe's mission is to establish a relationship with nature's food that has the ability to nurture, heal and reconnect with our instincts to reach optimum health by building a support system to create a safer world for animals and the environment with a sustainable lifestyle.

Nidhi Nahata's Vision For A Healthy World

Founder Nidhi Nahata who comes from a psychological background is also a SHARAN certified whole food plant-based health coach who provides diet consultation and conducts awareness talks on nutrition.

Nahata, while talking to The Logical Indian about the idea behind this innovative startup, said, "After adopting a Whole-Food Plant-based lifestyle, and consuming food that is as close to nature as possible, I have experienced only miracles - personally and also with my clients, who have opted for this lifestyle after a consultation session."

I never thought I would engage in such a lifestyle in such a way, but today it has shifted my purpose and mission for the rest of my life and has led me to open a Vegan, Whole Food Plant-based restaurant in Bangalore, she added.

Is It Effective In Weight Management?

A whole-food plant-based diet inadvertently helps with weight management, as it cuts out major contributing factors to fat cell production in the body, such as refined flour, sugar, oil, and animal fats. Without these ingredients in the food, a person begins to shed weight naturally and can also eat larger meals.

Nahata said, "We don't realize how much of our body issues stem from processed foods, and it is only when we begin to subtract them from our diet and begin to feel better that we realize the harm they were doing in the first place." Tempting the taste buds with a healthy cuisine will further benefit several who aspires to live a sustainable lifestyle.

