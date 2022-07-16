All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Natures Delicacies! This Bengaluru-Based Startup Is Tempting Taste Buds Through Healthy Cuisines

Picture Credit: Nidhi Nahata

Health

Nature's Delicacies! This Bengaluru-Based Startup Is Tempting Taste Buds Through Healthy Cuisines

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  16 July 2022 2:42 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Established in 2017, Justbe Resto Café is India's first 'Whole Food Plant Based' resto café that aims to bring wellness and a holistic lifestyle together. Founded by Nidhi Nahata, this café was built in a 90-year-old heritage building which is now a Community Centre.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Established in June 2017, Justbe Resto Café is India's first Whole Food Plant Based resto café that believes in the expression of ancient wisdom "We Are What We Eat." Built in a 90-year-old heritage building that initially was the "Outreach Library" and later converted to a Community Centre, Justbe resto café aims to bring wellness and a holistic lifestyle together.

Founded by Nidhi Nahata, a Nutritionist, Health Coach, and Food Therapist, Justbe's ambition is to educate and inspire people to learn the art of eating food that is premeditated for our body by nature. The startup strives to build a future where whole-plant-based food is universally eaten, respected, and served with love and compassion.

Justbe's mission is to establish a relationship with nature's food that has the ability to nurture, heal and reconnect with our instincts to reach optimum health by building a support system to create a safer world for animals and the environment with a sustainable lifestyle.

Nidhi Nahata's Vision For A Healthy World

Founder Nidhi Nahata who comes from a psychological background is also a SHARAN certified whole food plant-based health coach who provides diet consultation and conducts awareness talks on nutrition.

Nahata, while talking to The Logical Indian about the idea behind this innovative startup, said, "After adopting a Whole-Food Plant-based lifestyle, and consuming food that is as close to nature as possible, I have experienced only miracles - personally and also with my clients, who have opted for this lifestyle after a consultation session."

I never thought I would engage in such a lifestyle in such a way, but today it has shifted my purpose and mission for the rest of my life and has led me to open a Vegan, Whole Food Plant-based restaurant in Bangalore, she added.

Is It Effective In Weight Management?

A whole-food plant-based diet inadvertently helps with weight management, as it cuts out major contributing factors to fat cell production in the body, such as refined flour, sugar, oil, and animal fats. Without these ingredients in the food, a person begins to shed weight naturally and can also eat larger meals.

Nahata said, "We don't realize how much of our body issues stem from processed foods, and it is only when we begin to subtract them from our diet and begin to feel better that we realize the harm they were doing in the first place." Tempting the taste buds with a healthy cuisine will further benefit several who aspires to live a sustainable lifestyle.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Train Guards, Loco Pilots From Visakhapatnam To Become Green Ambassadors

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Justbe Resto Cafe 
Nidhi Nahata 
Whole Plant Food Based 

Must Reads

'Digital Addiction Leads To Mental Health Disorder': Know Why Making Sensible Use Of Technology A Priority
Nature's Delicacies! This Bengaluru-Based Startup Is Tempting Taste Buds Through Healthy Cuisines
Andhra Govt Introduces Family Doctor Concept, Bring More Treatments Under Aarogyasri Scheme
First-Of-Its-Kind! Rajasthan Govt Forms Welfare Board To Ensure Safety, Minimise Health Hazards Of Mine Workers
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X