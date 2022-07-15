Andhra Pradesh: Train Guards, Loco Pilots From Visakhapatnam To Become Green Ambassadors

Under the government's Swachhta Mission, an initiative has been launched by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) in association with the Visakh Refinery of the HPCL, where the loco pilots and train guards will now contribute to spreading greenery. They will have to throw seed balls throughout their journey in vacant places.



At an event, the Executive Director of HPCL Visakh Refinery, V. Ratan Raj, and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Anup Satpathy, distributed seed balls among loco pilots and train guards. The PRO, M.Kali Narasimham, General Manager, K Nagesh of HPCL Visakh Refinery, took part in the event.

@RailMinIndia @EastCoastRail@DRMSambalpur @DRMKhurdaRoad @SCRailwayIndia @serailwaykol In a novel initiative to protect environment,DRM Shri Anup Satapthy distributed the Seed balls to the Loco Pilots.These seed balls comprise of seeds of fruit bearing plants stuffed with manure pic.twitter.com/IecOwRt7yf — DRMWALTAIR (@DRMWaltairECoR) July 14, 2022

In the joint effort, the East Coast Railway has taken the responsibility to spread greenery, whereas the HPCL has taken up the charge to prepare the seed balls. HPCL has prepared three lakh seed balls with lemon, almond, mango, and orange seeds. The seed ball also consists of manure which will help in growing.

A record-breaking seed ball making initiative for preparation of 3 Lac seed balls made out of soil, cow dung and seeds from 3rd to 5th July (9 AM to 5 PM) is inaugurated today in association with @SDI_Visakh. These seed balls would be thrown in vacant places to be grown to trees. pic.twitter.com/uqf2D0YJlu — HPCL Visakh Refinery (@HPCL_VR) July 3, 2022

In the event, 'Swachhta Pledge,' DRM Satpathy and ED of HPCL V. Ratan Raj emphasised the importance of greenery in today's India. They informed the loco pilots and train guards about the benefits of spreading greenery, how it could benefit human life and the seed ball's contribution to bolstering the environment.

The HPCL has given 20,000 seed balls out of 3 lakhs to the Railways for distribution among staff. This initiative's positive impact will be seen sometime after the seed balls' conversion to saplings and trees.

