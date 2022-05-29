All section
Mizoram Registers Lowest Infant Mortality Rate For Second Consecutive Year, MP Records Highest

Image Credit- Unsplash

Health
Mizoram Registers Lowest Infant Mortality Rate For Second Consecutive Year, MP Records Highest

Mizoram,  29 May 2022

Mizoram recorded the lowest IMR at 3, while the national average for the year 2020 was 28, with Madhya Pradesh recording the highest 43 infant deaths per 1000 live births, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh at 38 each.

Mizoram has registered the lowest infant mortality rate (IMR) in the country for the second consecutive year, as per the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin 2020 published by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

The northeast state has the lowest IMR in 2020 by recording only three infant deaths per 1000 live births, followed by Nagaland with an IMR of four, securing the second position. Sikkim and Goa registered an IMR of 5 each, as per the SRS bulletin.

Significant Improvement As Compared To Previous Years

With the new distinction, Mizoram has registered the lowest infant mortality rate for the second time in a row since 2019. The IMR of the state in 2016 was 27, which was reduced in 2017 to 15, in 218 to fiver and further in 2019 to three, the officials said.

In 2018, Mizoram was awarded for being amongst the best performing states in improved IMR.

The northeastern state's health department attributed the achievement to the hard work and commitment of healthcare workers and staff of the department and other departments, including education, public health engineering, social welfare and rural development.

Worst Performing States: What Does Data Indicate?

The national average for the year 2020 was 28, with Madhya Pradesh recording the highest 43 infant deaths per 1000 live births, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with an IMR of 38 each. Assam and Odisha registered an IMR of 36 each, as per the SRS bulletin.

Further, among the northeastern states, Assam recorded the highest infant deaths at 36 per 1000 lives, followed by Meghalaya at 29 and Arunachal Pradesh at 21, as per the data.

The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), which is widely accepted as a crude indicator of the overall health scenario of a country or a region, is defined as the infant deaths (less than one year) per thousand live births in a given time period and for a given region.

