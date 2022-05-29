All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
DGCA Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Fine On IndiGo Airline For Not Allowing Boarding To Specially-Abled Child

Image Credit- Wikimedia, NDTV

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

DGCA Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Fine On IndiGo Airline For Not Allowing Boarding To Specially-Abled Child

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  29 May 2022 8:07 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-29T19:35:28+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The ground staff's refusal for the child to board the aeroplane on May 7 had drawn widespread criticism, prompting the aviation regulator DGCA to launch a probe that formed a three-member team on May 9.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's top regulator for air travel, said on Saturday, May 28, that it has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo airlines for not allowing boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7.

In its probe, DGCA had found that the handling of the child by the IndiGo ground staff was deficient and exacerbated the situation. They noted that more compassionate handling would have smoothened the nerves, calmed the child, and prevented the need for the extreme step, resulting in denied boarding to the passengers.

Penalty & Revised Regulations

In its official statement, DGCA emphasised that special circumstances deserve extraordinary responses. Still, the airline's staff failed to rise to the occasion and, in the procedure, committed lapses in adhering to the letter and spirit of the Civil Aviation Requirements (Regulations).

Therefore the competent authority has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the IndiGo airline, reported The Indian Express.

The regulator further added that to prevent such situations in the future, it would revisit its regulations and make it mandatory for airlines to take the airport doctor's written opinion on a passenger's health before deciding to deny boarding. The new rules would also mandate written consultations with the aircraft captain for their opinion on allowing such a passenger on board.

Denied Boarding To Child Drew Criticism

The ground staff's refusal for the child to board the aeroplane on May 7 had drawn widespread criticism, prompting the aviation regulator to launch a probe. The DGCA had formed a three-member team to probe the matter on May 9, reported NDTV.

The incident came to light after Manisha Gupta, a fellow passenger on the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight, narrated it in a social media post. After the child was not allowed to board the plane, his parents too decided not to take the flight. The airlines said the boy was denied permission to board the flight as he was visibly in panic.

Important Responses

After the outrage, Ronojoy Dutta, IndiGo CEO, expressed regret over the incident and stated that the airline staff took the best possible decision under challenging circumstances.

He said, "While providing courteous and compassionate service to our customers is of paramount importance to us, the airport staff, in line with the safety guidelines, were forced to make a difficult decision as to whether this commotion would carry forward aboard the aircraft."

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation head earlier said that there is "zero tolerance for such behaviour" and that "no human being should have to go through this".

Also Read: IndiGo Staff Mistreating Specially-Abled Kid Triggers Backlash; Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Assures 'Appropriate Action

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
IndiGo Airline 
DGCA 
Penalty 
Denied Boarding 

Must Reads

WhatsApp Forward About India Still Being Under British Rule Through Laws Is Fake
Viral Video Shows Muslims Pelting Stones On Police In Rajasthan? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim
Safe Workplace! UP Govt Says No Duty For Women From 7 PM To 6 AM Without Their Consent
Mizoram Registers Lowest Infant Mortality Rate For Second Consecutive Year, MP Records Highest
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X