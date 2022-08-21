Tomato Flu: Lancet Warns For New Contagious Disease In India, Leaves Children With Painful Blisters

After the COVID-19-led pandemic and ongoing monkeypox, the Lancet warned India about a new contagious disease. The Tomato Flu or Tomato fever is characterised by painful blisters that are red, as the name suggests.

It usually occurs on the foot, hand and mouth of children under five years. The new viral infection has been found in Kerala and Odisha, leaving the researchers on edge to find a new medical treatment.

The new Lancet Respiratory Journal suggests that the first 'tomato flu' case was registered in Kerala's Kollam on May 6 and has infected 82 children so far who are aged below five years.

The report mentions, "Just as we are dealing with the probable emergence of the fourth wave of Covid-19, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged in India in Kerala in children younger than five years."

Know More About The Disease

Tomato Flu or Tomato Fever is caused by intestinal viruses that make their way to make a mark on the body. It's rare in adults as their immune system is strong enough to defend against the viral infection inside the body. The disease is characterised by painful red blisters that enlarge to the size of a tomato.

The patient suffering from this disease might show symptoms such as body ache, high fever, joint swelling, and fatigue, primarily similar to chikungunya and dengue. Some affected patients have witnessed vomiting, nausea, fever, and dehydration as part of the disease.

As the condition is similar to dengue and chikungunya, the treatment is identical- isolation, rest, consumption of fluids, and a hot water sponge to relieve irritation and rashes.

The Lancet report says, "In children with these symptoms, molecular and serological tests are done to diagnose dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, varicella-zoster virus, and herpes; once these viral infections are ruled out, contraction of tomato virus is confirmed.

According to NDTV, so far, 26 children aged between one to nine years have been infected by this disease in Odisha, stated the Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneshwar.

According to the Lancet report, no other part of the country apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha has been affected by this viral infection. The medical professionals have added that this disease is a self-limiting illness with no specific drug for treatment.

