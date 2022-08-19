Muslim Woman Denied Rental Premises In Bengaluru, Shares Conversation With House Owners

In Karnataka, several house owners turned down a Bengaluru woman looking for a house to live in due to her religious beliefs. The woman, identified as Haifa, took to social media and shared some excerpts of her conversation with the property owners, in which they denied offering her the accommodation after learning about her religion.

Haifa shared two screenshots on August 16 of her Whatsapp conversation with the house owners on Twitter. She wrote, "If everyone is done celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, here is how I spent my Aug 15th."



In one of the screengrabs, the owner asks the woman her name and says it's a problem: "Property available, but the owner wants Hindu family".

Similarly, in another screengrab, the owner informs the woman that the property is available but, upon knowing her name, seems reluctant and asks if Haifa is Muslim.

How Are Users Responding To The Twitter Post?

Haifa's Twitter post has received over 2,000 retweets with 11.2K likes and mixed responses from the public.

Some users felt sorry for the woman as she faced difficulty in availing of the bare necessity, and some shared their own experiences when they faced rejections by house owners on various grounds. At the same time, others stated there's nothing wrong with owners denying their property as it's their choice of whom they want to accommodate.

A user wrote, "Sorry you had to go through this. What were these people even celebrating in the first place."

A user shared a similar experience in the same city a few years back. He wrote, "Had similar experience years back when I was in Bangalore. We were 4 people, 2 Hindus and 2 Muslim friends staying in shared apartment. The landlord told my Hindu friends they can stay if they want but he cant have Muslims there. Proud of my friends we all left that place."

Another user shared his similar experience in Mumbai, Maharashtra and wrote, "Faced same in Mumbai. One uncle said "I don't have any issue with Sikhs, but have issue with non-veg", without even asking if I eat non-veg or not."



A user defended the house owners saying that they too have some beliefs that one should follow if they want to live at their home, He wrote, "It's their home, they have some beliefs which one should follow if wanted to live there. I know alot of these peeps, encountered em when i's in college, be it hindus, muslims, strict families, peeps living in societ with different rules and norms, etc. Nothing wrong."

One user suggested the woman file a complaint with the Bengaluru Police against the property manager/landlord. He wrote, "Haifa you should report the property manager/landlord to the Bangalore police using these screenshots, I don't think tenancy law permits discrimination on religious ground. We all know it happens all the time, but constitutes evidence if you got your application denied."

