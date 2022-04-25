'Hero We Need': Kerala Nurse Performs Timely CPR To Save Life Of Fellow Passenger In Bus

Leading by the example that medical practitioners are never off duty is 34-year-old Sheeba Anish, whose alertness and timely response saved the life of a fellow passenger.

Anish is a nurse hailing from Angamaly of Ernakulam district in Kerala. She worked at the Apollo Adlux Hospital in Kochi and was on her way to returning home after the duty. She boarded the bus at 9:10 pm, and around 5-10 minutes later, she felt a hand brush her shoulder. As soon as the bus reached Elavoor Kavala, a person standing behind her suddenly collapsed.

Anish said, "Everything happened so quickly. People panicked when the young man, Vishnu, suddenly fell unconscious. The bus was still moving, and there was not too much of a rush inside. After the 24-year-old collapsed, he lay quite still and started to foam from the mouth. Saliva and slight secretions of blood too came out of his mouth and nose," quoted The New Indian Express.

Alertness And Timely Response

The nurse detected a dropping pulse and sensed that things would worsen shortly. She requested that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver stop the vehicle at the nearest hospital. However, the driver did not abide by blaming the traffic congestion on the road.

She said, "I immediately called up the hospital to request an ambulance. Since his pulse was dropping quickly, I decided to give him CPR. After two rounds of CPR, he regained consciousness and was able to sit upright. He was later taken to the Angamaly Government Hospital," quoted the publication.

Anish noted that it would have been difficult to bring the young man back to life if there had been any delay in the situation.

Appreciated By The Hospital

Acknowledging the nurse's swung into action, the Apollo Hospital authorities hailed her as a hero that society needed. They emphasised her timely intervention and prompt response to the situation, which helped save a life. The doctors also highlighted the significance of learning CPR, which could save several lives.

Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure consisting of chest compressions often combined with artificial ventilation, performed when the heart stops beating.

