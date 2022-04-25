All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hero We Need: Kerala Nurse Performs Timely CPR To Save Life Of Fellow Passenger In Bus

Image Credit- Pixabay, The New Indian Express

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

'Hero We Need': Kerala Nurse Performs Timely CPR To Save Life Of Fellow Passenger In Bus

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Kerala,  25 April 2022 10:00 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Sheeba Anish is a nurse hailing from Angamaly of Ernakulam district in Kerala. She works at the Apollo Adlux Hospital in Kochi and was on her way to returning home after the duty.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Leading by the example that medical practitioners are never off duty is 34-year-old Sheeba Anish, whose alertness and timely response saved the life of a fellow passenger.

Anish is a nurse hailing from Angamaly of Ernakulam district in Kerala. She worked at the Apollo Adlux Hospital in Kochi and was on her way to returning home after the duty. She boarded the bus at 9:10 pm, and around 5-10 minutes later, she felt a hand brush her shoulder. As soon as the bus reached Elavoor Kavala, a person standing behind her suddenly collapsed.

Anish said, "Everything happened so quickly. People panicked when the young man, Vishnu, suddenly fell unconscious. The bus was still moving, and there was not too much of a rush inside. After the 24-year-old collapsed, he lay quite still and started to foam from the mouth. Saliva and slight secretions of blood too came out of his mouth and nose," quoted The New Indian Express.

Alertness And Timely Response

The nurse detected a dropping pulse and sensed that things would worsen shortly. She requested that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver stop the vehicle at the nearest hospital. However, the driver did not abide by blaming the traffic congestion on the road.

She said, "I immediately called up the hospital to request an ambulance. Since his pulse was dropping quickly, I decided to give him CPR. After two rounds of CPR, he regained consciousness and was able to sit upright. He was later taken to the Angamaly Government Hospital," quoted the publication.

Anish noted that it would have been difficult to bring the young man back to life if there had been any delay in the situation.

Appreciated By The Hospital

Acknowledging the nurse's swung into action, the Apollo Hospital authorities hailed her as a hero that society needed. They emphasised her timely intervention and prompt response to the situation, which helped save a life. The doctors also highlighted the significance of learning CPR, which could save several lives.

Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure consisting of chest compressions often combined with artificial ventilation, performed when the heart stops beating.

Also Read: First-Of-Its-Kind: Odisha Teacher Forms 'Maths Park' To Curb Mathematical Anxiety Among Children

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Kerala Nurse 
CPR 
Heart Attack 

Must Reads

Do Temples Pay More For Electricity Than Churches Or Mosques In Tamil Nadu? Know The Truth Here
Delhi Govt To Set Up 'Hobby Hubs' In All Government Schools, Aims Promoting Extracurricular Activities
All You Need To Know About 'Jugad Rehri' & Why Punjab Govt Withdrew Its Ban On It
10 Profitable Business Ideas For Gamers
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X