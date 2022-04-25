First-Of-Its-Kind: Odisha Teacher Forms 'Maths Park' To Curb Mathematical Anxiety Among Children

In school, while growing up, most children face mathematical anxiety, which is defined as anxiety about one's ability to do maths. To curb this fear amongst the students' Subash Chandra Sahu, a school teacher, has designed a first-of-its-kind 'Maths Park.'

Sahu is a teacher from the Paikmal block in Bargarh district of Odisha and has set up this park on the premises of the government primary school in his village Pujharipali in Paikmal Tehsil.

Sahu is also a cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC) of the Lakhmara panchayat in the district. He has developed the park in over 20 decimal areas. Here, students are given knowledge in a fun-filled and interactive manner.

Objective Of Maths Park

To ensure quality education for children in the village and remove the fear of maths from their minds, Sahu formed this park. He aspires to make children proficient in maths.

The teacher said, "Our students here lack competency in English and mathematics. Maths is always the most fearful subject for children. We wanted to remove the fear and ignite interest for maths among them by making it easy and fun," quoted The New Indian Express.

Features Of The Park

Every feature of this 'Maths Park' holds some mathematical significance. The painted rocks, canopy, benches, wall illustrations and standees all depict geometrical shapes, mathematical symbols/ numbers and information about various theorems and mathematicians.

The park also includes miscellaneous installations, which will help students with a practical understanding of the fundamentals and principles of maths.

Students From Neighbouring Areas

The 'Maths Park' was developed entirely from scratch, and Sahu and some like-minded villagers bore the expenses. It started its functioning two months back and has emerged as a centre of attraction for children. Now, the park has been receiving students visitors from schools in neighbouring areas, in fact, on some occasions from Chattisgarh as well.

Sahu said, "This park is also designed to keep them engaged and help them learn while they play. Since schools reopened after a long time, it has become difficult for students to focus in classrooms. But in the park, they are spending time doing sums and learning tables with the help of installations beyond the class hours," quoted the publication.

