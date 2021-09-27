All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Instances Of All Cancer Cases Higher In Men Than Women, Says ICMR report

Image Credit: Pixabay

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Instances Of All Cancer Cases Higher In Men Than Women, Says ICMR report

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  27 Sep 2021 12:51 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The proportion of all cancer cases was higher in males (52.4%) than females (47.4%) with gynecological cancers, including breast cancer, comprising over half of all cancers in females.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A total of 6.10 lakh cancers were reported between 2012 to 2019 with 52.4 percent and 47.6 percent reported in males and females respectively under the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP). This means that the proportion of all cancer cases was higher in males than females.

Childhood cancers (0-14 years) comprised 7.9 per cent of all cancers, according to the report titled "Clinicopathological Profile of Cancers in India: A Report of Hospital-Based Cancer Registries, 2021". Prepared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)- National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru, the report said that cancers in sites associated with tobacco use comprised 48.7 per cent of cancers among males and 16.5 per cent among females.

High Proportion In Males

Cancers of the head and neck region accounted for nearly one third (31.2 per cent) of the cancers among males. The highest proportion of cancer from all sites was reported in the 45 to 64 years age group, except for prostate cancer in males, which was higher in those over 65 years.

Overall, 13,32,207 cancer cases were registered from 96 hospitals under the NCRP during 2012-19. Of these, 6,10,084 cases were included for analysis, based on the completeness and quality of data. The report further adds that out of the 6,10,084 cancers, 3,19,098 (52.4 per cent) cancers were reported in males and 2,90,986 (47.6 percent) in females.

Among females, gynecologic cancers, including breast cancer (51 per cent), accounted for over half of all cancers. The relative proportion of site-specific cancers was steeper in males than females except for thyroid cancer (2.5 per cent in females versus 1 per cent in males) and gall bladder cancer (3.7 per cent in females versus 2.2 per cent in males).

Chemotherapy was the most typical treatment modality for many cancers regardless of the clinical extent of disease at presentation, including cancers of the liver, gall bladder, stomach, lung and childhood cancers, it added.

Cancer registries collect, store, analyse, interpret and generate meaningful data on cancer, which helps develop plans and implement effective evidence-based strategies

Also Read: Innovation At Work! Kerala Students Develop 'Tunnel Rat' To Clear Clogged Drains In Village

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Cancer 
Indian Council of Medical Research 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X