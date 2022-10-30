All section
Less Pain, Faster Recovery: Indias First Govt-Run Hospital Conducts Robotic Cardiothoracic Surgery

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational)

Health
'Less Pain, Faster Recovery': India's First Govt-Run Hospital Conducts Robotic Cardiothoracic Surgery

30 Oct 2022

The results of robotic surgeries are excellent because there is no need for an external cut, the surgery is minimally invasive, and the recovery time is shorter. Patients can return to their regular life much faster and with less pain.

Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi has become the first government-run hospital to begin surgery using robotic cardiothoracic technology to increase the number of surgeries in operation theatres and get better results.

The technology for gynaecological, urological, and cardiothoracic vascular surgeries was acquired in October 2019. However, Covid-19 has prevented the practice from the beginning for the previous two years. There was no such established cardiac program in India when it was introduced, and only a few hospitals still use it today.

About The First Robotic Surgery

Head of the department of cardiothoracic vascular surgery (CTVS), Dr Anubhav Gupta, who carried out the first robotic surgery, said, "For the surgery, we didn't have to cut the bone and conduct the operation by making three ports. Robotic surgery has the advantage of having a highly clear 3D vision, flexible instruments that can fit into tighter areas, and instruments that aren't straight, which enables to reach into smaller spaces."

The CTVS team successfully completed the first surgery in which the patient's thymus gland had to be removed. The standard approach for removing the thymus gland typically entails techniques like splitting external bones or video-assisted thoracic surgery; however, the eyesight is not always as clear in these situations, reported the Times Of India.

Less Pain With Faster Recovery

Both patients and doctors found this minimally invasive technology helpful because it allowed doctors to perform more surgeries in a day with little risk and patients to experience less pain.

According to Dr Gupta, the results of robotic surgeries are excellent because there is no need for an external cut, the surgery is minimally invasive, and the recovery time is shorter. Patients can return to their regular life much faster and with less pain. A patient will recover from a non-robotic surgery in about three months but from a robotic surgery in just one month.

Also Read: 'More Plastic Garbage, Larger The Platter': This Gujarat Cafe Offers Food In Exchange For Plastic


