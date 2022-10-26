All section
Caste discrimination
More Plastic Garbage, Larger The Platter: This Gujarat Cafe Offers Food In Exchange For Plastic

Image Credit- Twitter/ Collector Junagadh

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

'More Plastic Garbage, Larger The Platter': This Gujarat Cafe Offers Food In Exchange For Plastic

Apoorva Chakrayat

Writer: Apoorva Chakrayat

Gujarat,  26 Oct 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

People can order different food items and beverages from the menu using the household plastic they bring in, based on their weight. A kilogram of waste can be exchanged for a plate of dhokla and half a kilogram for any beverage.

Prakrutik Plastic Cafe was inaugurated at Junagadh of Gujarat by the district administration, where plastic is accepted in place of cash as payment. While food and beverage companies are busy finding alternatives to single-use plastic, Junagadh has provided some thought-provoking ideas for plastic waste reduction.

People can order different food items and beverages from the menu using the household plastic they bring in, based on their weight. A company that the district administration has hired will buy the rubbish.

Payment In Plastic!

The cafe's menu will provide a wide selection of foods, including numerous traditional Gujarati dishes like Sev Tameta, Baingan Bharta, and Thepla. A few healthy meals made with rose, figs, bel leaf, and betel leaf are also available at the cafe. The dishes will also be served in clay utensils and locally grown products.

Junagadh Collector Rachit Raj stated, "We aim to promote a clean and green Junagadh. To begin, we will exchange 500 grammes of plastic waste for a glass of lemon or fennel juice and one kilogram of plastic waste for one plate of dhokla or poha. The larger the platter, the more plastic garbage there is."

Cafe Run By Group Of Women - 'Sarvoday Sakhi Mandal'

Gender standards have forced women into kitchens throughout history, where they have been given chopping boards and spatulas. Despite this, women-owned food businesses have had to fight for recognition in the culinary world, reported The Print.

Seeing women at the top of any corporate effort is always a delight. 'Sarvoday Sakhi Mandal,' a group of women, will manage this cafe. The government has provided the infrastructure. Still, it will be administered and run by this group of women who have allied with local farmers to get the organic ingredients. They have also given the cafe's foundation Rs 50,000.

Ban On Single-Use Plastic Important

According to data, India produces an enormous 3.5 million tonnes of plastic garbage annually. The government has banned single-use plastic in response to the pollution caused by plastic. On July 1, certain single-use plastic products with little utility and a high potential for littering were no longer produced, imported, stored, distributed, sold, or used, reported The Times of India.

Plastic use has a terrible effect on both marine and terrestrial species. A critical first step in ensuring the sustainability of our planet is banning single-use plastic. We all need to quit using single-use plastic and look for alternatives like this cafe as much as we can to contribute to improving the planet.

Also Read: Pandemic Disruptions Lead To Halt In Polio Vaccination Campaign, UNICEF Warns 'Not A Disease Of Past'




Writer : Apoorva Chakrayat
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
