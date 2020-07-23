'India Took Bold And Early Measures To Tackle COVID-19': World Health Organisation

India, from the beginning, took bold and decisive measures to contain the COIVD-19 outbreak in the country and has responded with utmost urgency to coronavirus, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director (South-East Asia) Poonam Khetrapal Singh said at a virtual briefing.

"India continues to strengthen preparedness and response measures to curb the spread, from ramping up testing capacities, readying more hospitals to stock up medicines and essentials on time," she added.

Despite having one of the largest populations in the world, India did not witness an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases like some other countries, which reported their first few cases at the same time, as a result of such measures.

"Like in any other country, the transmission of COVID-19 is not homogenous in India. There are areas yet to see a confirmed case, some have sporadic cases, in some areas some small clusters while we are witnessing large clusters in some megacities from the densely populated areas," Mrs Singh as quoted by NDTV.

She said that WHO acknowledged the fact that scaling up capacities and response remains a constant need in India, considering the population size of the country, and that the organization was cautious of varying capacities at sub-national levels.

Responding to the question of what further measures India could take to curb the spread of infection, Singh advised continuous implementation of core public health (providing immediate treatment to the affected) and social distancing measures.

Protecting health workers by providing them with substantial protective equipment and increasing health system capacity could be added factors, she added.

