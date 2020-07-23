BSF Jawan Dismissed For Involvement In Trans-Border Smuggling, Hawala Racket

News

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   23 July 2020 1:44 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: TOI

A Border Security Force (BSF) Constable deployed along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir was dismissed from the services on Wednesday, for his involvement in drugs, trans-border smuggling activities and Hawala Racket.

An official handout from the BSF authorities informed that the constable identified as Sandeep Kumar was arrested on information received by the Punjab Police on July 11, 2020, for his alleged involvement in smuggling activities, connivance with anti-national elements and trans-border criminals, The Hindustan Times reported.

The accused is a resident of Magar Mundian village of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, is believed to be the main pivot of Pakistan-sponsored drugs and illegal arms smuggling racket.

As per the reports, he is believed to have facilitated initial delivery of 15 packets of heroin, and the second delivery of 25 packets across the border fence.

The BSF detained Kumar from his place of duty at the Indo- Pak International Border, and recovered a Zigana 9 mm pistol, two magazines, 80 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, two rounds of 12 bore ammunition from his possession.

A departmental Court of Inquiry (CoI) was set up by the authority against Kumar, where he was found guilty of conspiring with anti-national elements, supplying narcotics and weapons from his place of duty in July 2020.

A case has been registered against Kumar at Kartarpur police station under sections - 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 212 (harbouring offender) and 216 (Harbouring offender who has escaped from custody) of the Indian Penal Code.

He has also been booked under Section 24/25/59 of the Arms Act and Section 29/61/85 of the NDPS act.

Kumar is currently being interrogated by the Punjab Police, Inspector General of BSF Jammu, N S Jamwal informed the media. Earlier on July 13, Punjab Police had also recovered Rs 32.30 lakh from his house at Gurdaspur.

