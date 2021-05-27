Health

India Becomes Third Country To Cross 3 Lakh COVID deaths

Experts, however, have pegged the number at much higher. While the US has reported over 6,00,000 deaths, Brazil has recorded over 4,50,000 fatalities.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   27 May 2021 4:44 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-05-27T12:01:05+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Image Credits: Hindustan Times

India's COVID-related fatalities has crossed the 3,00,000 mark thereby making it the third country after the United States and Brazil to clock such bleak numbers. The total fatalities stand at 315,263, reported Business Standard.

According to the data published by the Union Health Ministry, it took the country over a year to reach the 2,00,000 mark. However, nearly 1,00,000 deaths were reported between May 1 and May 23.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh are the states that have recorded a maximum number of deaths.

Experts are of the opinion that the actual numbers may be higher since there is a possibility of cases going unreported by the states and the Centre. Last week, the World Health Organisation estimated that the global death toll could be two or three times higher than the numbers reported. The New York Times has estimated that the true death toll ranges from roughly double the official figures to potentially catastrophic levels of unacknowledged deaths of well over 1 million or even higher.

What Went Wrong?

Experts have put across several reasons that have led to the country witnessing an increase in virus-related deaths. The government's unpreparedness has been largely attributed as the reason behind the devastating second wave. Detection of virus variants and people letting their guards down have also been reported to trigger the suffering.

Since the beginning of April, the country had been witnessing a huge demand for critical medical supplies with hospitals raising SOS for life-saving gases and drugs. Meanwhile, patients overcrowding the health centres to get access to beds, and oxygen support.

The slow progress of the country-wide vaccination drive and eventually a shortage of vaccine supplies have further fueled the condition. Recent cases pointing at the emergence of black fungus and white fungus have added to the scare.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

contributor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

