Madhya Pradesh: Mob Attacks COVID-19 Vaccination Team In Ujjain, Two Held

A team of health officials was attacked by a mob of around 100 people allegedly belonging to the Pardi community on Monday, May 24, when they were trying to start a COVID vaccination camp in Malikhedi village of Ujjain district.

When the attack took place, the team consisting of 25 members led by Tehsildar Anu Jain, was visiting the village around 14km from Unhel police station, reported The Times of India.

"The villagers had a prejudice about vaccinations and were not willing to take the jabs. The team was attempting to create awareness when the attack took place," said SDM Ashutosh Goswami. The team members were reportedly attacked with sticks after the mob pelted stones at them.

Two persons, including Shakil Mohd, husband of the village secretary, were injured in the attack.

Unhel police station in-charge Doulatram Jogawat said that five persons were booked for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty. "Two accused- Maksi Singh and Chandula have been arrested," he added.

Most of the members of the team were safe as they were in their vehicles when violence broke out, block medical officer Dr Kamal Solanki said. "We had conducted four vaccinations of people above the age of 45 years when the commotion broke out," he said.

