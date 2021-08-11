'Low Cost, Biodegradable Dressing Film': IIT Guwahati's Latest Invention Helps In Faster Healing Of Wounds

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has made a pioneering invention in wound-healing technology as researchers at the institute have developed a biodegradable low-cost composite transparent wound dressing film. The dressing creates a moist environment and lets the body heal the wound using endogenous enzymes.

Advantages Over Traditional Dressing Films

The transparent wound dressing film, based on the integration of synthetic polymers, is non-toxic. There are several advantages to using this transparent dressing film over the traditional dressing material. Removing the dressing made of conventional cotton wool or lint is often painful and could harm the healing tissue. Moreover, its transparency helps to analyse the healing process of the wound without having to remove the dressing.



"Cotton wool, lint, and gauzes are commonly used wound-dressing materials. They are often deployed to manage the wound exudates and accelerate the healing process. However, a major disadvantage of such materials is with respect to the painful removal exercises that can even damage a healed tissue," said Aritra Das, a PhD scholar at IIT Guwahati, reported Republic.



"Further, their opaqueness becomes a critical issue for sensitive wound applications that demand periodic visualisation-based analysis and treatment procedures," she added, according to the publication.



Cost-Effective

Researchers at the IIT found that the laboratory-scale development of the dressing film was 50 per cent economical compared to similar commercial products. It will make it feasible for people to afford it. In addition to this, the biodegradability of the product makes it environment-friendly as well.



The film also uses malic acid over citric acid. It leads to the property enhancement of the film and reduces the retail cost of its production, according to Republic World.



The research to invent the film was carried out by a team of Chemical Engineers at IIT Guwahati.

