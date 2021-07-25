Health

Hospital In Delhi Witnesses Rise In Neurological Cases Among Post-COVID Patients

Doctors at Moolchand Hospital said that people who recovered from COVID-19 are dealing with issues like anxiety, cognitive difficulties, depression, fatigue, giddiness, headache, memory problems, stroke, pain and sleep disorders.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   25 July 2021 8:42 AM GMT
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Ratika Rana
Hospital In Delhi Witnesses Rise In Neurological Cases Among Post-COVID Patients

Image Credit: Unsplash

Moolchand Hospital, a leading private facility in Delhi has recorded a 'troubling rise' in neurological cases, including brain haemorrhage, in patients who have recovered from the coronavirus. Encephalopathy, coma and stroke were the three most common disorders noted amongst 49 per cent, 17 per cent and 6 per cent of the patients, respectively. The consequences of the ongoing pandemic are not only limited to a prolonged lung illness but have also led to chronic neurological problems. The hospital mentioned that 60 per cent of the patients in their out patient department (OPD) are dealing with mental health issues like anxiety, depression, loneliness and batlling suicidal thoughts. Most of these feelings are observed in patients who have recovered from COVID.

26% Patients Faced Loss Of Taste Or Smell

The Hindustan Times quoted Dr Asha Bakshi saying, "Most of these cases are those who have had COVID-19 infection in the past with a gap of two-three months." The senior neurosurgeon at the hospital further added that 37 per cent of the patients reported headaches, and 26 per cent experienced a loss of taste or smell. Other doctors said that the patients who survived COVID-19 have been dealing with memory issues, giddiness, fatigue, and cognitive challenges. Another hospital in the National Capital Region mentioned that they have recorded 15-20 cases of people suffering from neurological ailments among COVID patients within the last two weeks.

Dr Bakshi mentioned that surveys across the world post a similar picture. She substantiated her statement with a study conducted in Assam that said that 46 per cent of people had anxiety, 22 per cent suffered from some form of depression, and 5 per cent of the patients had suicidal thoughts.

Also Read: 'Helicopter Brothers' Take Off With Rs 600 Crore In Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian