Hospital In Delhi Witnesses Rise In Neurological Cases Among Post-COVID Patients

Moolchand Hospital, a leading private facility in Delhi has recorded a 'troubling rise' in neurological cases, including brain haemorrhage, in patients who have recovered from the coronavirus. Encephalopathy, coma and stroke were the three most common disorders noted amongst 49 per cent, 17 per cent and 6 per cent of the patients, respectively. The consequences of the ongoing pandemic are not only limited to a prolonged lung illness but have also led to chronic neurological problems. The hospital mentioned that 60 per cent of the patients in their out patient department (OPD) are dealing with mental health issues like anxiety, depression, loneliness and batlling suicidal thoughts. Most of these feelings are observed in patients who have recovered from COVID.

26% Patients Faced Loss Of Taste Or Smell

The Hindustan Times quoted Dr Asha Bakshi saying, "Most of these cases are those who have had COVID-19 infection in the past with a gap of two-three months." The senior neurosurgeon at the hospital further added that 37 per cent of the patients reported headaches, and 26 per cent experienced a loss of taste or smell. Other doctors said that the patients who survived COVID-19 have been dealing with memory issues, giddiness, fatigue, and cognitive challenges. Another hospital in the National Capital Region mentioned that they have recorded 15-20 cases of people suffering from neurological ailments among COVID patients within the last two weeks.

Dr Bakshi mentioned that surveys across the world post a similar picture. She substantiated her statement with a study conducted in Assam that said that 46 per cent of people had anxiety, 22 per cent suffered from some form of depression, and 5 per cent of the patients had suicidal thoughts.

