COVID Fatality Rate Rises To 7%, Bengaluru Records Highest Death Rate Last Week

With 1,794 deaths during the period spanning from May 29 to June 4, the COVID case fatality rate (CFR) touched 7 per cent in Bengaluru—the highest until now. The city registered 25,699 fresh infections during the same time, reported The Times of India.

As many as 1,37,343 fresh COVID cases and 2,037 deaths were clocked in the previous week of May 22-28. Meanwhile, the CFR stood at 4.8 per cent. The rise in the CFR is worrying for the health officials in the city, however, the positivity rate is falling which is a sigh of relief.

From May 29 to June 6, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic body, conducted over four lakh tests, and the case positivity rate remained at 6 per cent, which was 12 per cent in the preceding week, reported the publication.

The weekly positivity rate was the highest from May 1 to 7 as it touched 38.6 per cent. During the period, 78,903 people tested positive and over 3.9 lakh tests were carried out. While the state had been put under strict lockdown for the past one month, the caseloads started to reduce eventually. The Karnataka COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) recommended that the lockdown should continue till the state's test positivity rate falls below 5 per cent.

Also Read: Mizoram, Haryana, Jharkhand Among Fastest Moving Front Runners For Sustainable Development: SDG Report





