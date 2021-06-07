Mizoram, Haryana, Jharkhand Among Fastest Moving Front Runners For Sustainable Development: SDG Report

In a recent report released by thinktank NITI Aayog for the Sustainable Development Goals, the states of Mizoram, Haryana, and Uttarakhand seem to have made the highest improvement from the previous report.

These states have been rewarded under the category of top states for the goal of "Affordable and Clean Energy". All three states have been given a 100 per cent score for the electrification of households and access to gas connections.

The states of Mizoram, Uttarakhand, and Haryana got an overall score of 68, 72, and 67, respectively.

The SDG index categorises the state performance based on indicators over a score that ranges from 'aspirants' at the bottom with a score of 0-49 followed by 'performers' with a score range of 50-64, 'front runners' with a score range of 65-99, and lastly 'achievers' with a score of 100.

According to these numbers, Mizoram, under the category of "responsible consumption and production" scored an impressive 87, improving from last year's score of 50, claims the title of 'front runner'.

While Mizoram improved greatly in sustainable production and consumption, Haryana scored 100 per cent in door-to-door waste collection. The data for the same went from 91.4% to 93.9% between 2019 and 2020. The state also attained a full score in waste segregation, going from 50.2% in 2019 to 65% in 2020, as per a report by the Times of India.

The state of Uttarakhand has shown a significant improvement in the sectors of good health and well-being. The state's under five mortality rate (p000 live births) which was 47 in 2019 also declined to 33 in 2020. The Sustainable Development Goals index also shows that 90 per cent of children in the state who were within 9 to 11 months got immunised in 2020.

