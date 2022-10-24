All section
Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Health
Everything About Central Government's New 'Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda' Drive

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

India,  24 Oct 2022 6:33 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Ayurveda is deeply rooted in Indian culture, and the literal meaning it is the science of life. Each year, Ayurveda Day has been observed on Dhanwantri Poojan since 2016 to encourage its practices and emphasise using natural resources to live a healthy lifestyle.

In a full-fledged attempt to take Ayurveda and all of its benefits to the people of the country, the central government launched the 'Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda' campaign, one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems, which is also recognised in nearly 30 countries across the globe.

On the occasion of the 7th Ayurveda Day on October 23, the Ayush ministry announced that the campaign was launched to propagate the multiple benefits of Ayurveda throughout the nation.

In order to commemorate the day, the ministry also held a 6-week-long celebration, which included over 5,000 events as well. These activities were planned and organised by the ministry's various institutes and councils; reported The New Indian Express.

Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda!

On occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was also penned between the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Ministry of Ayush to explore the areas of convergence, synergy and collaboration for tribal development while also making sure the preservation of the tribal culture and their heritage through evidence-based planning and capacity-building.

To mark the occasion, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) took to their official social handles and said, "The most-awaited day in the world of #Ayurveda has finally arrived! Let's seek the blessings of Lord Dhanvantri and pray for well-being of all humanity. Wish you all a very happy #AyurvedaDay2022!"

Ayurveda is deeply rooted in Indian culture, and the literal meaning of it is the science of life. Each year, Ayurveda Day has been observed on Dhanwantri Poojan since 2016 to encourage its practices and to put emphasis on the usage of natural resources in living a healthy lifestyle.

Ayurveda 
All India Institute of Ayurveda 
Ayurved 

