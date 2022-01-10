All section
Deltacron: Cyprus Scientist Reports Combination Of Delta, Omicron

Health
Deltacron: Cyprus Scientist Reports Combination Of Delta, Omicron

10 Jan 2022

Leondios Kostrikis, a professor in Cyprus, has reportedly conducted a study and discovered 'Deltacron'. WHO is yet to recognise the variant; meanwhile, experts call it a result of contamination.

A researcher from the tiny Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus has reportedly discovered a strain of COVID-19 that contains a similar genetic background to the Delta variant, coupled with ten Omicron mutations. The new strain named 'Deltacron' has reportedly infected 25 people in Cyprus.

Leondios Kostrikis, the professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, conducted the study on the new variant.

According to Kostrikis' study, the relative frequency of the combined infection is higher among patients hospitalised due to COVID-19 than non-hospitalised patients. Following the developments, on 7 January, the sequences of the affected cases were sent to GISAID, the international database that tracks changes in the virus.

Kostrikis said, "There are currently omicron and delta co-infections, and we found this strain that is a combination of these two." He added, "We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail", reported NDTV.

However, Michael Hadjipantela, the Cypriot Health Minister, stated on 9 January that the variant isn't of concern and not something to worry about at the moment. He said further updates regarding the new variant would be shared at a news conference in the coming week, reported NDTV.

Experts Comments On Deltacron?

Dr Krutika Kuppalli, a WHO member of the Health Emergencies & COVID-19 team, denied the 'Deltacron' variant and suspected it to result from lab contamination.

Dr Eric Topol, the founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in the United States, called it a scariant, as its name unnecessarily scares the people.

Dr Boghuma Kabisen Titanji, a Cameroonian medical doctor and clinical researcher, has requested to not jump to the conclusion too soon. She pointed 'Deltacron' to result from sample contamination.

It must be considered that the World Health Organisation (WHO), or any other national health organisations, are yet to recognise 'Deltacron' as a new variant. According to WHO, the established nomenclature systems for naming and tracking SARS-CoV-2 genetic lineages by GISAID, Nextstrain and Pango are currently used by scientists and scientific research.

Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
