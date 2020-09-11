Health

"Either We Stand Together Or We'll Be Doomed": UN Chief Calls For COVID-19 Funding

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the ACT-Accelerator Facilitation Council, Guterres informed that so far, USD 3 billion have been contributed for the start-up phase of the ACT-Accelerator. But there is a need of an additional USD 35 billion to move to the 'scale-up and impact' phase.

The Logical Indian Crew
11 Sep 2020
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Credits: Wikimedia 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for urgent funding for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator), a global collaboration led by the World Health Organisation for the development of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

Guterres said the world is in urgent need of a 'quantum leap' in terms of funding, that will further increase the chances of attaining a global solution for the coronavirus as well as get the world moving, working and prospering again, reported Global Times.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the ACT-Accelerator Facilitation Council, Guterres informed that so far, $3 billion have been contributed for the start-up phase of the ACT-Accelerator. But there is a need of an additional $35 billion to move to the 'scale-up and impact' phase, he said

"There is real urgency in these numbers. Without an infusion of 15 billion dollars over the next three months, beginning immediately, we will lose the window of opportunity to further advance research, build stocks in parallel with licensing, start procuring and delivering the new diagnostics and therapeutics, and help countries prepare to optimize the new vaccines when they arrive," Guterres as quoted.

He said an exceptional mobilization of resources is required for funding, otherwise, the target might never be achieved, he warned. Once the funding is adequate, it would ensure equal access to vaccines for all the countries.

"No one and no country will be safe until everybody is safe. That is how we maximize our chances to stop this pandemic as rapidly as possible." Guterres said that there is a need for global interconnectedness and solutions. "Either we stand together, or we will be doomed and fall apart. We need unity and solidarity like never before."

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

