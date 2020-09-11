Pune: Dalit Couple Assaulted, Two Accused Held Under IPC

Pune rural police on Thursday in Maharashtra's Pune district for assaulting a dalit couple and outraging a woman' modesty. The 19-year-old woman was a victim of assault along with her husband, whom the goons attacked in Bhima Koregaon road junction late on Wednesday night, reported The Hindustan Times.

The accused have been identified as Nana Dattatray Phadtare and Vishal Aba Shivle of Vadu Budruk, both residents of Bhima Koregaon.

According to the complaint registered by the husband, the couple was standing at a public square near their vehicle when the accused came and started pushing him and asked them to leave the place. When his wife arrived, they pushed her too and got into a fight. The man suffered injuries on his chest and head.

The reason behind the attack is unknown to the couple.

However, the woman, in her complaint, stated that the attackers were aware of their caste and were asking them to leave the spot saying that the area did not belong to them.

The two attackers have been arrested and remanded for two days in police custody. The rest of the investigation is underway, said deputy superintendent of police Ganesh Tompe of Khed division of Pune rural police.

Both Phadtare and Shivle have been booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous means or weapons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking a breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

They have also been charged under sections of Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 and Protection of Civil Rights Act 1955.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Over Half Of National Security Act Arrests Were For Cow Slaughter This Year