Drones Deliver Medicines & Emergency Supplies In Arunachal's Remote Areas, Ensure Healthcare For All

The Gurugram-based tech startup 'TechEagle' launched its drone-based services in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday to deliver medicines and other necessities for healthcare in rural, mountainous, and far-flung locations, saving time and money.

The drone-based services have been launched by TechEagle in association with the state government and the World Economic Forum (WEF). The startup launched Asia's first drone delivery hub and network in Meghalaya a week ago.

The rural areas of Lower Subansiri District will now have access to medicines and other necessities thanks to operations that have already begun. The initiative was publicly inaugurated by Alo Libang, the minister for health and family development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Glad to join the unlocking ceremony of "Drones-Medicine From The Sky (MFTS)" for Lower Subansiri & Kra-Daadi District at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium, Ziro, today.



Drones are now being used to deliver vital medical supplies to rural & hard-to-reach areas. @PemaKhanduBJP



1/2 pic.twitter.com/9G0kKULNS5 — Alo Libang (@libang_alo) December 12, 2022

Aerial Distance Of 31 Km Covered In 21 Min

As per the company's official statement, TechEagle's innovative drone delivery system will guarantee the project's regular and continuous conveyance of life-saving medications and other emergency healthcare supplies. According to the statement, the project aims to better the lives of those who travel long distances to go to some of the state's most isolated locations.

The TechEagle-operated drone took off from Ziro Valley and landed in Chambang within the Kra Daadi area in just 21 minutes, covering an ariel distance of 31 km. On the contrary, the road route is near to 180 kilometres and typically takes over 8 hours.

According to Financial Express, TechEagle's locally created drone delivery technology can deliver goods almost 24 times faster than they would have by conventional conveyance. This initial launch of a longer experiment will record data points, qualitative elements, and how drone integration affects India's health system.

Know About Medicines From The Sky Initiative

According to Anshu Abhishek, COO and Co-Founder of TechEagle, the company is particularly passionate about the 'Medicines From the Sky' initiative since it closely reflects their mission to save and improve billions of lives through the solutions they are developing.

It is one of the first projects they worked on in Telangana in 2021. With the WEF's 'Medicine from the Sky' initiative, TechEagle successfully delivered Asia's first cold chain vaccine by drone in Telangana last year.

Additionally, he discussed his plans to start it in other parts of the nation with the backing of all relevant parties and to grant everyone access to healthcare resources nationwide, just like they had done for the residents of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya outlying regions.

Also Read: Tribal Village Of Arunachal Pradesh Turns To E-Platforms To Revive Thousand-Year-Old Paper-Making Craft