Tribal Village Of Arunachal Pradesh Turns To E-Platforms To Revive Thousand-Year-Old Paper-Making Craft

Arunachal Pradesh,  5 Dec 2022 12:11 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

The Mon Shogu is a special paper made from plants, without using any chemical or additives. It is eco-friendly and has a long shelf life. Besides the locals in Tawang, the product of the ancient craft is largely used by Buddhist monks.

Far away from the chaotic charm of metropolitan cities is a hamlet in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, where the local tribe of Monpa works hard to preserve and revive a thousand-year-old paper-making craft. Known locally as the Mon Shogu, this handmade paper has been an eminent source of earning livelihoods in the earlier generations.

However, this ancient craft is now on the verge of extinction due to a lack of transport network in the region, a small customer base and smaller profit margins, the availability of several alternate products, and the younger generation of the tribe wanting to move to metropolitan cities.

Amid such circumstances, the Monpa tribe has decided to turn to e-platforms to revive the craft and not only pass it on to the younger generation but also spread it to other parts of India and the world.

How Is Mon Shugu Made?

Made in the scenic village of Mukto in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, the existence of the Mon Shugu remains unknown to many. The paper is sourced from the bark of the shrub called Shugu Sheng, which literally translates to a paper plant.

"Few people know about the existence of this fine-textured handmade paper and even fewer can make it. The technique has been passed down in families for generations. There are only four to five households in our village that are engaged in this work," a local named Tsering said as reported by Hindustan Times. Unlike several of their childhood friends, Tsering is still engaged in making Mon Shogu and preserving the ancient craft.

The Mon Shogu is a special paper made from plants, without using any chemicals or additives. It is eco-friendly and has a long shelf life. Besides the locals in Tawang, the product of the ancient craft is largely used by Buddhist monks. "The monks write religious texts on this paper which are then inserted into prayer wheels at monasteries. They only use this paper because it is lightweight and considered pure as no chemicals are used in its making," a local named Dorjee said.

The paper, which is printer-friendly, is priced at affordable rates: a 10-sheet ream of A4 size costs around ₹200 while a one square metre sheet costs ₹50. The price of the paper increases as per the thickness of the paper.

The printer-friendly paper serves multiple purposes as it can be used for making envelopes, handbags or base material for paintings.

Joining E-Platforms To Revive The Art

With a limited customer base, it has become for the locals to preserve the art and hence, they have set up the Traditional paper and Handicraft Marketing Society, which will help them reach a larger audience with the help of ministers, government officials, and NGOs.

The members of the Monpa tribe have also joined several social media platforms aiming to promote and publicise the paper to reach higher sales on e-marketplaces. The youngest member of their group, Agreed Tsering, has taken the reigns of social media stating he understands its power and that if their product attracts people on Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, it could change their fortunes overnight, The Indian Express reported.

Logistical Challenges For Monpas

While the product is in place and so is the labour mechanism, the group is yet to overcome the logistical challenges that pose a threat to the revival of the ancient craft through e-platforms.

The group will get notifications of the orders being placed as the region has internet connectivity. However, to send orders by courier, they will have to visit the district headquarters, which is quite far from Mukto village.

"So, if we get orders, we will have to deliver them at the headquarters which will add to the costs. If doorstep courier service is made available in the village, it will help us immensely," a local stated. Hence, the priority of the group is to get the logistics sorted before they can venture into the dynamics of e-commerce to preserve and promote the Mon Shogu.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: 1000-Yrs-Old Paper-Making By Monpa Tribe Offers Alternative To Wood-Based Industry

