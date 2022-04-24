All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Only One In Three Diabetes Patients In India Have Blood Sugar Levels Under Control - ICMR Study

Image Credits: Pexels (Representational), Wikimedia 

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Only One In Three Diabetes Patients In India Have Blood Sugar Levels Under Control - ICMR Study

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  24 April 2022 6:49 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-24T14:38:49+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The report was published on Friday in The Lancet (Diabetes and Endocrinology) stating only 7.7% of Indians kept their blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure under check to prevent the disease.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A recent study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) infers that only one in three diabetes patients in India have their blood sugar under control. Collaborating with Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, the report was published on Friday in The Lancet (Diabetes and Endocrinology) and was conducted between October 2008 and December 17, making it an extensive epidemiological study in India.

Around 1.1 lakh participants were involved in the study, spanning 30 states and Union Territories. This is the first time an extensive report has been made to look into the effects of diabetes in the Indian population. It involved adults aged 20, of which 33,537 belonged to the urban areas, and 79,506 were a part of rural India. Currently, over 537 million people globally are affected by the disease.

Alarming Statistics

The Indian Express quotes significant yet alarming numbers from the study. Only 36.3% of the Indian population has their blood glucose level under control, 48.8% have their blood pressure under control, and 41.5% maintain good cholesterol levels. However, a meagre number of 7.7% have all three critical parameters under control. The inferences raise the alarm, considering over 80% of people suffering from the disease take the necessary medication to keep them under check.

Despite the rise in the number of people taking necessary measures, the report also suggests that the medications are not being consumed orderly. One of the authors, Dr V Mohan, told the news publication, "We have shown repeatedly through earlier studies that unless you get all the three parameters under control, the risk of developing eye, kidney, heart, feet, nerve and other complications go up. With a couple of million new diabetics each year, we will not be able to handle the number of transplants and dialysis."

Unhealthy Lifestyle Being Popular

The report also looked into the progress made by the states across the country. The abysmal numbers portray a shoddy picture, popularising an unhealthy lifestyle with excessive smoking, drinking and severe lack of exercise. No Indian state or union territory had their blood glucose level under control. While the golden number is 7, many of them had higher numbers. Tripura had 7.3, whereas Punjab had a whopping 9.0. In terms of blood pressure control, Nagaland breached the upper limit with 149.2, the ideal being 120. Only ten states have people with their cholesterol levels under decent check.

When it comes to smoking and drinking, states like Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh had high numbers. Few states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Chandigarh had a mean intake of 3 or more fruits and vegetables per day. "We cannot have a diabetes-free India, but we should aim to have a complication-free India. Most people look at their glucose, but beyond glucose, controlling the blood pressure and cholesterol is as important. We need to control them at the primary care level; we need to train the foot soldiers of diabetes- educators, nurses, family doctors," One of the authors named, Dr Shashank Joshi, emphasises the mitigation plan.

Also Read: Why Are Private Hospitals In Jharkhand Halting Treatment For Ayushman Bharat Patients?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Diabetes 
Indians 
ICMR 

Must Reads

Andhra Pradesh: 6 Teen Swimmers Finish Expedition Through 29-KM-Long Palk Strait In Record Time
Techno Giant Apple Partners With Local NGO To Protect, Conserve Mangroves Of Maharashtra
Does This JNU Hostel Have Free Accommodation For Muslims And Prohibits Hindus? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Surrogate Advertising: Exposing Double Standards Under The Garb Of Glitz And Glamour
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X